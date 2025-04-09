This Masters is all about Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler

He had visited famed swing coach Butch Harmon for a lesson only weeks earlier, and still was rehearsing his swing changes before every shot. It wasn’t just McIlroy’s swing that was off. The vibes were low, as well, in the days leading up to last year’s Masters. He had an abrupt pre-tournament press conference that both began and ended early, and on that Wednesday, when players revel in the Par 3 Contest with their families, McIlroy was playing a solo practice round on the course’s first nine, the side populated by fewer patrons. (This year, McIlroy played a Wednesday practice round with pals Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton.)