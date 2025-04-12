Rory McIlroy has date with destiny at Masters Tournament

DeChambeau’s short game has saved him this week, compensating for his struggles with his iron play. McIlroy has said many times that he is a more complete player than ever, one who possesses a wider array of shots than ever before. This year marked the first time he arrived at Augusta National already with two PGA TOUR titles under his belt. He’s won both the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and THE PLAYERS in 2025, crediting his success to a more disciplined approach to course management, an improved short game and better distance control with his irons.