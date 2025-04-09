Masters Par 3 Contest: See best moments, three aces, playoff winner
4 Min Read
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 9: Tommy Fleetwood of England, Shane Lowry of Ireland & Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland pose with their families during the Par Three Contest prior to the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
Written by Staff
The Par 3 Contest at the Masters has been a Wednesday tradition dating back to 1960 with the inaugural competition won by Sam Snead. Tournament participants as well as all past champions are invited to play the nine-hole course designed by George Cobb and Cliff Roberts, which is set around DeSoto Springs Pond and Ike's Pond.
Nico Echavarria won this year's Par 3 Contest in a playoff over J.J. Spaun, after both players carded 5-under 22 in regulation. The heartwarming afternoon also included three aces (by Keegan Bradley, Tom Hoge and Brooks Koepka), and several players' children hitting shots and putts. Rory McIlroy's daughter Poppy even drained a lengthy putt at the ninth hole, to her dad's delight.
Nico Echavarria poses with the Par 3 Contest trophy after defeating J.J. Spaun in a playoff. (Harry How/Getty Images)
No Par 3 Contest winner has won the Masters the same year as his short-course victory. The winner Echavarria will look to break that drought in the coming days.
Scroll below for the most memorable moments from Wednesday's Par 3 Contest at the 89th Masters Tournament:
5:37 p.m.: Nico Echavarria makes birdie on the second playoff hole to win the Par 3 Contest. The Colombian will receive some crystal in his Masters debut, before he turns his attention to the tournament proper.
5:30 p.m.: Nico Echavarria and J.J. Spaun each make par on the first playoff hole, No. 9. They'll replay the ninth for a second time, looking to determine the Par 3 Contest champion.
5:20 p.m.: Nico Echavarria and J.J. Spaun match the afternoon's low score at 5-under 22, which means there will be a playoff to determine the Par 3 Contest winner. The playoff will begin at the ninth hole.
4:40 p.m.: Brooks Koepka makes the day's third ace at the Par 3 Contest, holing his tee shot at the sixth hole. He joins Keegan Bradley and Tom Hoge in Wednesday's hole-in-one club.
Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy cedes the moment at the ninth hole to his daughter Poppy, and the younger McIlroy delivers with flair. Poppy drains a 30-foot putt from the back of the ninth green, electrifying the patrons who have gathered around. At the very least, it's some good karma for her dad, who eyes the career Grand Slam this week at Augusta National.
4:15 p.m.: Nico Echavarria and J.J. Spaun share the clubhouse lead at 5-under, as the final groups traverse the final few holes of the Par 3 Contest.
3:40 p.m.: Colombia's Nico Echavarria is the clubhouse leader at 5-under, followed by a contingent of players at 3-under: Matt McCarty, Mark O'Meara, Davis Riley and Mark O'Meara.
J.J. Spaun is 5-under as he reaches the ninth hole.
In a heartfelt moment, Rory McIlroy races his daughter Poppy down a fairway earlier on the course. Both are beaming as they end in a virtual tie.
Defending Masters champion Scottie Scheffler does not post a score, but it was an afternoon well spent alongside young son Bennett (who was born after last year's Masters).
2:50 p.m.: North Dakota native Tom Hoge brings the crowd to its feet with the day's second ace, coming at the 89-yard fourth hole. It's his second career hole-in-one at the Par 3 Contest (he previously made one at the eighth hole). Hoge spins back a wedge with perfect pace as it drips into the cup.
Hoge won the 2023 Par 3 Contest at 6-under. Safe to say he's a horse for this course.
2:20 p.m.: Max Homa joins the broadcast booth, quipping that his 30-foot putt with his son Cameron's junior putter was the highlight of his season so far, a moment of self-deprecation amidst his recent struggles inside the ropes. Homa and his wife Lacey are expecting their second child later this year.
Homa also interviews Akshay Bhatia, wondering if Bhatia weighs more or less than he did when he competed at the Drive, Chip and Putt at Augusta National in his youth.
1:58 p.m.: Captain America for the win. Keegan Bradley, with his two sons in tow, sends in the first ace of the event on the sixth hole. The Bradley family unleashes a celebration, jumping for joy as Bradley launches his two sons in the air.
1:45 p.m.: Davis Riley nearly records the day's first hole-in-one, but his tee shot on No. 6 settles within inches of the hole. He smiles in appreciation.
Moments before, Sir Nick Faldo flirted with a hole-in-one at No. 4, but the ball skirted the hole's edge while spinning back.
1:05 p.m.: Jordan Spieth is now carrying the bag as his son Sammy prances up the fairway. Neither of the group's three members (Spieth, Homa or Thomas) is eligible to post a score at this point. Neither minds too much.
12:50 p.m.: Max Homa makes a 30-footer with his son Cameron's junior putter. The vibes are high in the Homa-Thomas-Spieth grouping.
12:35 p.m.: Defending Masters champion Scottie Scheffler arrives at the first tee of the Par 3 Contest, holding his son Bennett. Scheffler's wife Meredith is caddying for the afternoon.
(Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
12:10 p.m.: The 2025 Masters Par 3 Contest is underway, with a grouping of Max Homa, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth leading off the proceedings. Spieth lets his son Sammy hit his opening tee shot, thereby disqualifying Spieth from posting a score. Thomas carries his daughter Molly down the fairway in a wholesome scene. Homa putts out with his son Cameron's junior putter.