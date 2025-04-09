Kevin Yu realizes lifelong Masters Tournament dream in debut

“I know I can compete with these guys. We play against each other all the time and I’m trying to beat the same guys. Being in the majors at a young age helped me quite a bit. I was practicing too hard and I got too excited seeing the top guys. By game day, I was exhausted so that's a mistake I won't make again. You have to be humble in knowing you need to keep getting better every day especially after those weeks. I was like ‘Oh my God I'm still not even close to being good’ and it tells me I need to keep grinding which makes me want to be better every day.”