Sungjae Im carries Asia’s challenge with solid 71 at Masters

The 23-year-old Tai is the first Singaporean golfer to compete in the Masters and he held his head high following a round that included two birdies, holing putts of five feet on the eighth and nine feet on the final hole of the day. However, the Georgia Tech student endured a baptism of fire at Amen Corner as he bogeyed the 11th hole and suffered a double bogey on the par-5 13th hole when his approach found Rae’s Creek.