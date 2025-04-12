Sungjae Im still in Masters hunt despite tough finish in round of 70

“It played really difficult," Kim said. "The wind was starting to blow, and the hardest part about Augusta National, it is not consistent. It changes all over the place. Playing Amen Corner was really, really difficult. Hit a perfect 5-iron that is almost impossible to be short and I was 10 yards short the hole and had to hit an 8-iron perfectly on the green. Played difficult, especially the last holes coming in. Like on 17 I just couldn't hit the green. You know, it was left to right downwind, left to right, downwind, just going all over the place. So played really tough, but I'm glad I'm playing the weekend."