Tiger Woods teases Masters appearance in April Fools bit – then pulls back

Woods and the Masters are synonymous in the modern era; the 82-time PGA TOUR winner is a five-time Masters champion, most recently in 2019 for his 15th and most recent major title. That green jacket marked the culmination of a comeback from several injuries, surgeries and struggles. After a car accident in 2021, he commenced another comeback, and he made the cut at last year’s Masters to set a new record with his 24th consecutive cut made at Augusta National.