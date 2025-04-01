Tiger Woods teases Masters appearance in April Fools bit – then pulls back
2 Min Read
Tiger Woods Tiger Woods speaks to the media at a press conference prior to the 2024 Hero World Challenge. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Written by Staff
Tiger Woods’ playful side has returned to social media, just in time for April Fools' Day.
Woods stirred up the golf world for a few minutes Tuesday morning, posting on X that his Achilles had improved to where he could compete at the Masters next week. Just five minutes later, he clarified it was an April Fools' Day prank.
“I can’t believe I am saying this, but a few weeks after rupturing my left Achilles, the sleeping in a hyperbaric chamber plus the explosive lifts my doctors and trainers have me ready to play the Masters next week! Can’t wait! See y’all on the course,” Woods wrote Tuesday morning on X.
Five minutes later, he quoted his original post with a clarification: “P.S. April Fools my Achilles is still a mess :)”
The prank’s genesis is unknown, but it’s a throwback to Woods’ zanier days on the platform – think “Mac Daddy Santa.”
How many fans actually believed that Woods might play the Masters? Maybe not many. Three weeks ago, he underwent surgery for a “minimally invasive” Achilles tendon repair; he had ruptured his left Achilles tendon while ramping up training and practice at home. He said he planned to “focus on my recovery and rehab,” not indicating a timeline for a competitive return.
Woods and the Masters are synonymous in the modern era; the 82-time PGA TOUR winner is a five-time Masters champion, most recently in 2019 for his 15th and most recent major title. That green jacket marked the culmination of a comeback from several injuries, surgeries and struggles. After a car accident in 2021, he commenced another comeback, and he made the cut at last year’s Masters to set a new record with his 24th consecutive cut made at Augusta National.
Whether or not he’s in the field, Woods is always relevant as the Masters approaches – may it be for a competitive streak or, as it turned out Tuesday, an April Fools’ Day bit.