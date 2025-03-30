Min Woo Lee validates star power, earns first PGA TOUR win at Texas Children’s Houston Open

The 26-year-old Australian, a wizard with his wedges and one of the longest drivers in the game, said he felt the many eyes that were on him through the last two rounds at Memorial Park. Their gaze enveloped him. He has, after all, long been the subject of conversations about young stars on TOUR who were destined to win. The question was when. Now it seemed like the entire city of Houston (the crowds Sunday were especially big and throaty) was watching.