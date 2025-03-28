Inside the Field: Valero Texas Open
4 Min Read
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
The PGA TOUR heads to San Antonio, Texas, for the Valero Texas Open. The event is the third oldest event on TOUR behind only the BMW Championship (1899; founded as the Western Open) and the RBC Canadian Open (1904). TPC San Antonio will play host as Akshay Bhatia returns to defend his title from 2024, which marked his second victory on TOUR.
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all Full-Field Events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
See who will be teeing it up:
Winner PGA/U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)
Fitzpatrick, Matt
Woodland, Gary
Winner Masters Tournament (five-year exemption)
Matsuyama, Hideki
Winner The Open Championship (five-year exemption)
Harman, Brian
Winner World Golf Championship event (three-year exemption)
Sam Burns
Winners of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, The Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
Kitayama, Kurt
Åberg, Ludvig
FedExCup champion (five-year exemption)
Cantlay, Patrick
Tournament winner in past two seasons
Bhatia, Akshay
Bradley, Keegan
Campos, Rafael
Conners, Corey
Fowler, Rickie
Garnett, Brice
Gotterup, Chris
Grillo, Emiliano
Hall, Harry
Hardy, Nick
Hodges, Lee
Homa, Max
Kim, Si Woo
Kim, Tom
Kirk, Chris
Kizzire, Patton
Knapp, Jake
List, Luke
Malnati, Peter
McNealy, Maverick
Molinari, Francesco
Moore, Taylor
Poston, J.T.
Power, Seamus
Rose, Justin
Spieth, Jordan
Svensson, Adam
van Rooyen, Erik
Villegas, Camilo
Wallace, Matt
Simpson, Webb
Career money exemption
Kisner, Kevin
Palmer, Ryan
Snedeker, Brandt
Sponsor exemption (PGA TOUR member not otherwise exempt)
Johnson, Zach
Laird, Martin
Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
James, Ben
Summerhays, Preston
Walker, Jimmy
PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year
Jones, Jared
Top 30 in the prior year's FedExCup standings
Fleetwood, Tommy
Schenk, Adam
Hoge, Tom
Top 70 in the prior year's FedExCup standings
McCarthy, Denny
Young, Cameron
Cole, Eric
Rodgers, Patrick
Griffin, Ben
Hubbard, Mark
Perez, Victor
Top 125 in the prior year's FedExCup Fall standings
Hossler, Beau
Novak, Andrew
Lower, Justin
Ghim, Doug
Mitchell, Keith
Fishburn, Patrick
Putnam, Andrew
Hoey, Rico
Young, Carson
Stevens, Sam
Hoffman, Charley
Hisatsune, Ryo
Phillips, Chandler
Schmid, Matti
Lipsky, David
Kohles, Ben
Berger, Daniel
Pan, C.T.
Whaley, Vince
Kim, Michael
Lee, K.H.
Meissner, Mac
Sigg, Greyson
Kuchar, Matt
Kim, Chan
Bridgeman, Jacob
Silverman, Ben
Ramey, Chad
Lashley, Nate
Fox, Ryan
Norlander, Henrik
Smalley, Alex
Skinns, David
Valimaki, Sami
Dahmen, Joel
Ryder, Sam
Major medical extension
Cauley, Budd
Montgomery, Taylor
Mullinax, Trey
Gordon, Will
Martin, Ben
PGA TOUR University 2024 No. 1
Thorbjornsen, Michael
Leading 10 players (not otherwise exempt) on DP World Tour
Lawrence, Thriston
Waring, Paul
Svensson, Jesper
Norgaard, Niklas
Manassero, Matteo
Olesen, Thorbjørn
Rozner, Antoine
Hoshino, Rikuya
Players 2-30 on the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour Points List
McGreevy, Max
Capan III, Frankie
Fisk, Steven
Widing, Tim
Dickson, Taylor
Higgs, Harry
Rosenmueller, Thomas
Mouw, William
Cummins, Quade
Gerard, Ryan
Roy, Kevin
Del Solar, Cristobal
Velo, Kevin
Thornberry, Braden
Peterson, Paul
Salinda, Isaiah
Suber, Jackson
Paul, Jeremy
Andersen, Mason
Pak, John
Ventura, Kris
Onishi, Kaito
Castillo, Ricky
Cone, Trevor
Walker, Danny
Potgieter, Aldrich
Goodwin, Noah
Top five and ties from PGA TOUR Q-School
Griffin, Lanto
Buckley, Hayden
Kanaya, Takumi
Tosti, Alejandro
Chandler, Will
Riedel, Matthew
300 PGA TOUR career cuts made
Aaron Baddeley
Top finishers from Korn Ferry Tour medical
Burgoon, Bronson
Albertson, Anders
Xiong, Norman
Knowles, Philip
Covello, Vince
