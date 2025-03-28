PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Inside the Field: Valero Texas Open

4 Min Read

Inside the Field

    Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM

    The PGA TOUR heads to San Antonio, Texas, for the Valero Texas Open. The event is the third oldest event on TOUR behind only the BMW Championship (1899; founded as the Western Open) and the RBC Canadian Open (1904). TPC San Antonio will play host as Akshay Bhatia returns to defend his title from 2024, which marked his second victory on TOUR.

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all Full-Field Events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    See who will be teeing it up:

    Winner PGA/U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)
    Fitzpatrick, Matt
    Woodland, Gary

    Winner Masters Tournament (five-year exemption)
    Matsuyama, Hideki

    Winner The Open Championship (five-year exemption)
    Harman, Brian

    Winner World Golf Championship event (three-year exemption)
    Sam Burns

    Winners of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, The Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
    Kitayama, Kurt
    Åberg, Ludvig

    FedExCup champion (five-year exemption)
    Cantlay, Patrick

    Tournament winner in past two seasons
    Bhatia, Akshay
    Bradley, Keegan
    Campos, Rafael
    Conners, Corey
    Fowler, Rickie
    Garnett, Brice
    Gotterup, Chris
    Grillo, Emiliano
    Hall, Harry
    Hardy, Nick
    Hodges, Lee
    Homa, Max
    Kim, Si Woo
    Kim, Tom
    Kirk, Chris
    Kizzire, Patton
    Knapp, Jake
    List, Luke
    Malnati, Peter
    McNealy, Maverick
    Molinari, Francesco
    Moore, Taylor
    Poston, J.T.
    Power, Seamus
    Rose, Justin
    Spieth, Jordan
    Svensson, Adam
    van Rooyen, Erik
    Villegas, Camilo
    Wallace, Matt
    Simpson, Webb

    Career money exemption
    Kisner, Kevin
    Palmer, Ryan
    Snedeker, Brandt

    Sponsor exemption (PGA TOUR member not otherwise exempt)
    Johnson, Zach
    Laird, Martin

    Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
    James, Ben
    Summerhays, Preston
    Walker, Jimmy

    PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year
    Jones, Jared

    Top 30 in the prior year's FedExCup standings
    Fleetwood, Tommy
    Schenk, Adam
    Hoge, Tom

    Top 70 in the prior year's FedExCup standings
    McCarthy, Denny
    Young, Cameron
    Cole, Eric
    Rodgers, Patrick
    Griffin, Ben
    Hubbard, Mark
    Perez, Victor

    Top 125 in the prior year's FedExCup Fall standings
    Hossler, Beau
    Novak, Andrew
    Lower, Justin
    Ghim, Doug
    Mitchell, Keith
    Fishburn, Patrick
    Putnam, Andrew
    Hoey, Rico
    Young, Carson
    Stevens, Sam
    Hoffman, Charley
    Hisatsune, Ryo
    Phillips, Chandler
    Schmid, Matti
    Lipsky, David
    Kohles, Ben
    Berger, Daniel
    Pan, C.T.
    Whaley, Vince
    Kim, Michael
    Lee, K.H.
    Meissner, Mac
    Sigg, Greyson
    Kuchar, Matt
    Kim, Chan
    Bridgeman, Jacob
    Silverman, Ben
    Ramey, Chad
    Lashley, Nate
    Fox, Ryan
    Norlander, Henrik
    Smalley, Alex
    Skinns, David
    Valimaki, Sami
    Dahmen, Joel
    Ryder, Sam

    Major medical extension
    Cauley, Budd
    Montgomery, Taylor
    Mullinax, Trey
    Gordon, Will
    Martin, Ben

    PGA TOUR University 2024 No. 1
    Thorbjornsen, Michael

    Leading 10 players (not otherwise exempt) on DP World Tour
    Lawrence, Thriston
    Waring, Paul
    Svensson, Jesper
    Norgaard, Niklas
    Manassero, Matteo
    Olesen, Thorbjørn
    Rozner, Antoine
    Hoshino, Rikuya

    Players 2-30 on the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour Points List
    McGreevy, Max
    Capan III, Frankie
    Fisk, Steven
    Widing, Tim
    Dickson, Taylor
    Higgs, Harry
    Rosenmueller, Thomas
    Mouw, William
    Cummins, Quade
    Gerard, Ryan
    Roy, Kevin
    Del Solar, Cristobal
    Velo, Kevin
    Thornberry, Braden
    Peterson, Paul
    Salinda, Isaiah
    Suber, Jackson
    Paul, Jeremy
    Andersen, Mason
    Pak, John
    Ventura, Kris
    Onishi, Kaito
    Castillo, Ricky
    Cone, Trevor
    Walker, Danny
    Potgieter, Aldrich
    Goodwin, Noah

    Top five and ties from PGA TOUR Q-School
    Griffin, Lanto
    Buckley, Hayden
    Kanaya, Takumi
    Tosti, Alejandro
    Chandler, Will
    Riedel, Matthew

    300 PGA TOUR career cuts made
    Aaron Baddeley

    Top finishers from Korn Ferry Tour medical
    Burgoon, Bronson
    Albertson, Anders
    Xiong, Norman
    Knowles, Philip
    Covello, Vince
