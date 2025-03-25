PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Texas Children's Houston Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 1

1 Min Read

Latest

Loading...
    Written by Staff

    The PGA TOUR gallops into the Lone Star State, starting its two-week Texas stint at the Texas Children’s Houston Open.

    Stephan Jaeger will defend his maiden PGA TOUR title at Memorial Park Golf Course after defeating Scottie Scheffler on the 72nd hole by one stroke in 2024. World No. 1 Scheffler, who has yet to win this season, returns hungry for revenge. Current No. 1 in the FedExCup Rory McIlroy is back in action after his second PLAYERS Championship victory.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET):

    Television:

    • Thursday-Friday: 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)

    PGA TOUR LIVE:

    --ThursdayFridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 8:15 a.m.-7 p.m.Main feed: 8:15 a.m.-7 p.m.Main feed: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.Main feed: 11 a.m.-6 p.m
    Stream 2Marquee group: 9:15 a.m.-7 p.m.Marquee group: 9:15 a.m.-7 p.m.Marquee group: noon.-6 p.m.Marquee group: noon.-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.Featured groups: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.Featured groups: 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured groups: 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m.Featured holes: 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m.Featured holes: 11:15 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured holes: 11:15 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course.
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group.
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
    • Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.

    Featured groups

    THURSDAY

    Marquee group

    • 8:53 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Maverick McNealy, Wyndham Clark

    Featured groups

    • 9:04 a.m.: Nico Echavarria, Jake Knapp, Sahith Theegala
    • 9:15 a.m.: Karl Vilips, Harris English, Min Woo Lee

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 2 (par 3), 9 (par 3), 15 (par 3), 17 (par 4)

    FRIDAY

    Marquee group

    • 8:53 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, Sungjae Im

    Featured groups

    • 9:04 a.m.: Thomas Detry, Stephan Jaeger, Tony Finau
    • 9:15 a.m.: Nick Taylor, Patton Kizzire, Jason Day

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 2 (par 3), 9 (par 3), 15 (par 3), 17 (par 4)

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Thursday-Friday: 1-7 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Must reads

    Power Rankings: See who's on top at Texas Children's Houston Open

    The Five: Big names outside world top 50 aiming for Masters spots

    The First Look: Storylines from Houston

    See who Monday qualified for Texas Children's Houston Open

    Bolton: Look past Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy for roster management at Texas Children's Houston Open

    Purse breakdown: Texas Children's Houston Open

    R1
    Groupings Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    USA
    J. Dahmen
    12:20PM UTC
    USA
    T. Montgomery
    12:20PM UTC
    FIN
    S. Valimaki
    12:20PM UTC
    USA
    B. Griffin
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    A. Novak
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    B. Kohles
    12:20PM UTC*
    USA
    D. Ghim
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    J. Lower
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    B. Burgoon
    12:31PM UTC
    USA
    C. Hoffman
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    H. Higgs
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    G. Sigg
    12:31PM UTC*
    USA
    T. Mullinax
    12:42PM UTC
    ENG
    D. Willett
    12:42PM UTC
    USA
    M. Meissner
    12:42PM UTC
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW