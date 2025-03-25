Texas Children's Houston Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 1
1 Min Read
Written by Staff
The PGA TOUR gallops into the Lone Star State, starting its two-week Texas stint at the Texas Children’s Houston Open.
Stephan Jaeger will defend his maiden PGA TOUR title at Memorial Park Golf Course after defeating Scottie Scheffler on the 72nd hole by one stroke in 2024. World No. 1 Scheffler, who has yet to win this season, returns hungry for revenge. Current No. 1 in the FedExCup Rory McIlroy is back in action after his second PLAYERS Championship victory.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET):
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|--
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 8:15 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Main feed: 8:15 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Main feed: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Main feed: 11 a.m.-6 p.m
|Stream 2
|Marquee group: 9:15 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Marquee group: 9:15 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Marquee group: noon.-6 p.m.
|Marquee group: noon.-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured groups: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured groups: 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured groups: 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured holes: 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured holes: 11:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured holes: 11:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course.
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group.
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.
Featured groups
THURSDAY
Marquee group
- 8:53 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Maverick McNealy, Wyndham Clark
Featured groups
- 9:04 a.m.: Nico Echavarria, Jake Knapp, Sahith Theegala
- 9:15 a.m.: Karl Vilips, Harris English, Min Woo Lee
Featured holes
- Nos. 2 (par 3), 9 (par 3), 15 (par 3), 17 (par 4)
FRIDAY
Marquee group
- 8:53 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, Sungjae Im
Featured groups
- 9:04 a.m.: Thomas Detry, Stephan Jaeger, Tony Finau
- 9:15 a.m.: Nick Taylor, Patton Kizzire, Jason Day
Featured holes
- Nos. 2 (par 3), 9 (par 3), 15 (par 3), 17 (par 4)
- Thursday-Friday: 1-7 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.