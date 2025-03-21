Fred Couples shares update on Tiger Woods' recovery from Achilles injury
2 Min Read
Written by Staff
Tiger Woods is in good spirits – even after a recent surgery that will likely keep him from PGA TOUR competition for some time.
Woods has maintained a text thread with Fred Couples, a longtime friend and mentor, as he recovers from surgery on a ruptured left Achilles tendon earlier this month. Couples is playing this week’s Hoag Classic on PGA TOUR Champions, and his conversations with Woods have maintained an upbeat tone.
“He’s in great spirits for a ruptured Achilles,” Couples told PGA TOUR Champions. “ … He’ll be fine.
“It’s such a bummer because people think, ‘When’s he going to play?’” Couples continued. “He was scheduled to play a few events, not a ton, but a few. And you know his mother's passing away would slow anyone down. But he’s my man, and texting him is a lot of fun.”
Couples mentioned Woods was on “cloud 20” after his daughter Sam had helped The Benjamin School win a Florida high school soccer state championship earlier in March, as well as discussing TGL’s first season (New York Golf Club will face Atlanta Drive GC in next week’s best-of-three finals series).
Woods and Couples share a lively group text chat with Justin Thomas. The chat was on fire when Couples shot a final-round 60 to win the 2022 SAS Championship on PGA TOUR Champions, his most recent of 14 Champions Tour titles. Woods has historically kept a close eye on TOUR-sanctioned competition even in times of recovery; he also texted TOUR rookie Karl Vilips after his victory at the Puerto Rico Open earlier this month. Vilips recently became the first TOUR ambassador for Sun Day Red, the lifestyle brand that Woods launched in 2024.
Woods announced March 11 on social media that he ruptured his left Achilles and underwent successful surgery to repair the tendon. The 82-time TOUR winner said he felt a “sharp pain” in his left Achilles after training and practicing at home. An evaluation revealed the Achilles tendon had ruptured and required surgery.
Dr. Charlton Stucken of Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, Florida, performed a minimally invasive Achilles tendon repair for a ruptured tendon.
"The surgery went smoothly, and we expect a full recovery," Stucken said in a statement.
Woods said he plans to focus on recovery and rehab. Woods’ statement, posted on social media, did not include a timetable for a return.
Woods, 49, hasn’t made a PGA TOUR start since The Open Championship last summer. He underwent back surgery last September and played the PNC Championship in December (in carts) alongside son Charlie. He was initially planning to play The Genesis Invitational, which he hosts, but opted not to compete in light of his mom’s passing.