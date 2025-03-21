Fred Couples shares update on Tiger Woods' recovery from Achilles injury

Woods and Couples share a lively group text chat with Justin Thomas. The chat was on fire when Couples shot a final-round 60 to win the 2022 SAS Championship on PGA TOUR Champions, his most recent of 14 Champions Tour titles. Woods has historically kept a close eye on TOUR-sanctioned competition even in times of recovery; he also texted TOUR rookie Karl Vilips after his victory at the Puerto Rico Open earlier this month. Vilips recently became the first TOUR ambassador for Sun Day Red, the lifestyle brand that Woods launched in 2024.