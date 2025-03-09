Xander Schauffele feeling 'super happy,' fully healthy after first start back from rib injury at Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Xander Schauffele shot 3-under 69 in the final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, playing by himself as the first man out Sunday morning. That he ended 4-over for the tournament was of little importance. In his first start back from a rib injury that kept him sidelined since The Sentry, how Schauffele’s body held up was his only marker of success or failure. By that measure, he was thrilled.