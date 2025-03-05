Puerto Rico Open: Puerto Rico’s natural wonders, golf’s green legacy

Just adjacent to The St. Regis, Grand Reserve Golf Club — home to the Puerto Rico Open — reflects the same deep respect for the land. Its Championship Course, crafted by World Golf Hall of Famer Tom Kite, once again welcomes PGA TOUR professionals to compete on a layout that embraces the island’s diverse topography. With the rainforest on one side and the shimmering ocean on the other, these courses embody how world-class golf can coexist with nature.