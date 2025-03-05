Puerto Rico Open: Puerto Rico’s natural wonders, golf’s green legacy
2 Min Read
Puerto Rico has Bioluminescent bays, the only rainforest in the US forest system, museums, kite surfing, hiking, a 16th-century fort, spas and much more. (Courtesy Puerto Rico Tourism Authority)
An island where golf and biodiversity thrive
Puerto Rico is a sanctuary of rare biodiversity, where lush rainforests, bioluminescent bays and pristine beaches define the landscape.
The island’s rich ecological tapestry extends from the towering canopies of El Yunque National Forest — the only tropical rainforest in the U.S. National Forest System — to the vibrant coral reefs and intricate mangroves along its coastlines. This dedication to preserving natural beauty is mirrored in its golf courses, where expansive fairways seamlessly integrate with the surrounding environment.
Among them, The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort Golf Club stands out as a model of sustainability. Certified by Audubon International for its environmental stewardship, both the resort and its acclaimed golf course prioritize conservation, ensuring the land remains a thriving habitat for native wildlife. Nestled between the Atlantic Ocean and El Yunque’s verdant slopes, the course is meticulously designed to protect local ecosystems while delivering an exceptional playing experience.
Just adjacent to The St. Regis, Grand Reserve Golf Club — home to the Puerto Rico Open — reflects the same deep respect for the land. Its Championship Course, crafted by World Golf Hall of Famer Tom Kite, once again welcomes PGA TOUR professionals to compete on a layout that embraces the island’s diverse topography. With the rainforest on one side and the shimmering ocean on the other, these courses embody how world-class golf can coexist with nature.
Brice Garnett wins 2024 Puerto Rico Open
On the northwestern tip of the island, Royal Isabela and Punta Borinquen further reinforce Puerto Rico’s commitment to eco-friendly golf. Both courses span hundreds of acres atop dramatic cliffs and coastal promontories, prioritizing open landscapes over dense real estate developments — unlike many coastal golf destinations worldwide. Instead of rooftops and paved roads, these courses feature rolling terrain, pristine fairways and undulating greens framed by the golden sun, drifting white clouds and robin’s-egg blue skies. The result is a breathtaking natural canvas where players immerse themselves in Puerto Rico’s stunning landscapes.
Puerto Rico’s 18 golf courses — with two more currently under construction — serve as open-air sanctuaries, preserving green space while offering players an unparalleled experience in the island’s extraordinary surroundings. From protected wetlands to fairways lined with towering palms, every round played here deepens the connection between golf and nature. The island’s commitment to sustainability ensures that these landscapes — and the wildlife that call them home — will be cherished for generations to come.