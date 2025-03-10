Rafael Campos: A letter to my daughter, my precious Paola, mi princesa

Our paths are never linear and rarely easy, but those who share the tears at your lowest will celebrate with you the hardest. As you grow, you’ll find the person that sparks your soul, just like your mom does for me. The people who love you — our family and closest friends — will always be there. I have been blessed with people who lifted me through my lowest moments and celebrated with me in my greatest victories, and I know you will find that too. Family is everything, mi amor. Your mom saw what I needed long before I did, and she helped me become the man you see today. (And yes, you will learn that mom is always right—something you may not want to admit but will soon understand.)