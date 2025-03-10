Rafael Campos: A letter to my daughter, my precious Paola, mi princesa
7 Min Read
Written by Rafael Campos
The following is a letter written by PGA TOUR winner Rafael Campos to his daughter Paola, who was born just days before his first victory at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
If there’s one thing I hope to teach you in this life, it’s the power of never giving up. The power of embracing your journey every step of the way, even when it twists and turns in ways you never expected. Because, mi amor, you never know what Papito Dios has in store for you. I know I didn’t. And I wouldn’t change a thing.
Our paths are never linear, and God knows they are rarely easy. But no matter what road you choose to follow, know that I will always be by your side. Sharing your dreams, carrying your struggles, and making sure you reach for what sets your soul on fire with the same belief that your grandparents, Tata and Tuto, gave me.
I was born with a huge advantage. I had parents who showed me that perseverance and family love could move mountains, and my greatest hope is that, one day, you’ll feel the same. I can only teach you from experience, and for me, that rocky, uncertain road to my dream was the path to the PGA TOUR.
And then, just days after you were born, I finally won. Some say you arrived in this world carrying a trophy under your arm, but to me, you were already the greatest blessing long before I understood what winning truly felt like.
But my journey didn’t start with that victory in Bermuda. It started years ago, right here in Puerto Rico — the island we are lucky enough to call home.
The music from the island will always beat in your heart, guiding you as you choose the wonderful person I know you’ll be. God knows that’s what your Tata and Tuto did for me … and it changed my life.
My love for golf started by accident. One day, when I was still a kid, Tuto got invited to a round of golf — a game he had never even played before. Somehow, I ended up tagging along with Tío Nando and our cousins, all of us having never held a club in our hands. While they played, we were left on the driving range, killing time, swinging at balls with no idea what we were doing.
A few hours, countless buckets of balls, and a mix of baseball and tennis swings later, something unexpected happened. I had already tried every sport and loved them all for different reasons, but with golf … something clicked.
Photos from Rafael Campos' childhood. (Courtesy Campos family)
There are moments in life when you just know. A deep, unshakable feeling settles in, telling you this is it. It happened when your mom and I reunited after years apart and realized that beyond friendship, we were meant for each other. It happened the first time I hit a golf ball so cleanly that I felt it in my bones. And, mi vida, it happened the first time I held you in my arms.
Rafael Campos with his newborn daughter Paola. (Courtesy Campos family)
I will never impose my dreams onto you. Whatever passion you find, whatever path you choose, I will nurture it as if it were my own. You never have to follow any road other than the one that calls to you, and I will always be here to support you.
Following your dreams is never easy, but let me tell you, it is worth it. I’ve walked through every stage possible in professional golf. From mini-tours to the PGA TOUR, back down to the Korn Ferry Tour and back up again, I’ve lived the cycle of hope, hard work, breakthrough, and heartbreak more times than I can count. I’ve doubted myself more than I’d like to admit, and I won’t pretend there weren’t times I questioned whether I could keep going.
And, mi princesa, you will have those moments, too. There will be times when doubt creeps in, when setbacks feel heavier than progress, and when you wonder if getting up is even possible. But when that day comes, hear my voice in your heart telling you: "Get up. Keep going."
Know this: You will never have to do it alone.
Our paths are never linear and rarely easy, but those who share the tears at your lowest will celebrate with you the hardest. As you grow, you’ll find the person that sparks your soul, just like your mom does for me. The people who love you — our family and closest friends — will always be there. I have been blessed with people who lifted me through my lowest moments and celebrated with me in my greatest victories, and I know you will find that too. Family is everything, mi amor. Your mom saw what I needed long before I did, and she helped me become the man you see today. (And yes, you will learn that mom is always right—something you may not want to admit but will soon understand.)
Rafael Campos (top left) with his extended family. (Courtesy Campos family)
Reaching out for help doesn’t make you weak; it makes you stronger. For me, that lesson led me back to something I had dreamed of since I was a little kid — my first win on the PGA TOUR.
Our strength comes from God and the people who surround us, from those who walk with us through our journey. The ones who share your tears when you struggle will be the same ones who celebrate you the hardest when you rise. I learned that the week I won in Bermuda.
Ever since I can remember, winning on the PGA TOUR has been my Everest. And yet, in the week I reached its peak, all I could think about was you and your mom waiting for me back home. You are my biggest dream.
That entire week, I played with a sense of peace I had never felt before. I wasn’t thinking about the leaderboard, making the cut, or what the win would mean for my career.
All I cared about was you.
And, mi princesa, there is no greater feeling than loving and being loved this much.
There’s so much about our culture I can’t wait for you to experience, so much I want you to feel. Puerto Rico is special. It’s a place where people you’ve never met will root for you and celebrate you as if you were family. Because, in many ways, they are.
Throughout my youth, and into my early days in professional golf, the passion for our island has beat strongly in my heart. It still rings true, and always will, and it was met equally by Boricuas everywhere after my proudest professional moment because that victory belonged to all of us.
My love for this island has been my greatest strength. And if there’s one thing you will learn, it’s that Puerto Ricans are bonded by our unshakable pride. We celebrate each other’s victories as if they were our own.
Mi princesa, life will test you. There will be moments when you feel like you have nothing left to give and when the road ahead feels too steep to climb. But, when that day comes, promise me you won’t quit. Accept the challenges, embrace the setbacks, and never stop chasing what sets your heart on fire.
I hope that you never stop believing in yourself, in your passions, and in the people who love you.
My biggest wish for you in this life, mi princesa, is for your heart to keep you moving forward. No matter how strong you are, no matter what passion you follow, there is going to be a time when you’re going to get hit so hard you are going to fall, but know that we are always going to be there to help you up because giving up on your dreams comes at too high a cost. Because giving up on yourself is the only thing you’ll ever regret more than failing.
And above all, know that I love you more than I’ve ever dreamt possible.
Con amor,
Papá.