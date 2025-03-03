Puerto Rico Open: Five reasons to discover Puerto Rico
3 Min Read
World-class golf, pristine beaches, rich culture, year-round warmth and superb cuisine
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
For those who appreciate exceptional golf, diverse landscapes, and immersive experiences, Puerto Rico is an unmatched destination. The island seamlessly blends championship courses, stunning scenery, and vibrant traditions. Here are five compelling reasons to make Puerto Rico your next golf getaway.
1. Extraordinary golf
Puerto Rico features an impressive collection of courses, many ranked among the finest in the Caribbean and Mexico. From lush fairways framed by ocean vistas to greens nestled against mountain backdrops, Puerto Rico offers a variety of layouts designed for every playing style. Whether you’re a seasoned golfer chasing a challenge or a casual player seeking a scenic round, you’ll find a course that feels like it was made just for you. The designs reflect the brilliance of legendary architects like Greg Norman, Robert Trent Jones Sr., Chi Chi Rodríguez, Tom Fazio, Tom Kite, Rees Jones, Gary Player and Robert Trent Jones Jr. Whether you seek a challenging test or a leisurely round in paradise, the island delivers.
2. Spectacular scenery
Puerto Rico’s courses showcase mesmerizing natural beauty, from rainforests to pristine coastlines. The majestic El Yunque National Forest gives a dramatic backdrop at courses like the Championship Course at Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve, host of the PGA TOUR's Puerto Rico Open, and the Ocean and River courses at Wyndham Grand Rio Mar. Clifftop courses such as Royal Isabela and Punta Borinquen, positioned along the island’s northwest coast, boast beautiful ocean views. Meanwhile, layouts in Dorado Beach, Bahia Beach, Costa Caribe and Palmas Athletic Club hug the shoreline, with fairways running parallel to powder-soft sand and turquoise waters.
Brice Garnett wins 2024 Puerto Rico Open
3. Bold, rhythmic culture
From the moment you hear “Bienvenidos,” Puerto Rico welcomes you with warmth and hospitality. The island brims with lively music, captivating art and deeply rooted traditions that make every visit unforgettable. With 78 distinct municipalities, each offering unique flavors and festivities, there’s always something new to experience beyond the golf course — whether it’s a colorful festival, an intimate town square, or a dynamic street parade.
4. Exciting casino nights
If you’re feeling lucky, Puerto Rico’s casinos provide endless entertainment. From blackjack and poker to roulette and slots, you’ll find top-tier gaming venues across the island. In San Juan, Casino del Mar at La Concha Resort and the Casino Metro at the Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino bring excitement close to the city’s nightlife. Further south, Hilton Ponce Golf & Casino Resort combines gaming with a luxurious stay. On the east coast, Casino Real at Palmas del Mar offers another chance to test your luck.
5. Flavorful cuisine
Puerto Rico’s culinary scene is as dynamic as its landscapes, blending Taíno, African and Spanish influences into signature dishes. Classics like mofongo—mashed green plantains with garlic and crispy pork cracklings—originate from African traditions, while lechón, a slow-roasted whole pig, reflects Spanish traditions. The Island’s booming gastronomy scene embraces the farm-to-table movement, with chefs showcasing fresh, locally sourced ingredients. International fusion is thriving, from Asian-Puerto Rican dishes to Italian-Caribbean plates and more. For those eager to explore, food tours offer a delicious way to experience Puerto Rico’s evolving flavors.
Discover Puerto Rico, where every round of golf is more than a game—it’s a journey of unforgettable moments and lasting memories.