Puerto Rico Open: Five reasons to discover Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico features an impressive collection of courses, many ranked among the finest in the Caribbean and Mexico. From lush fairways framed by ocean vistas to greens nestled against mountain backdrops, Puerto Rico offers a variety of layouts designed for every playing style. Whether you’re a seasoned golfer chasing a challenge or a casual player seeking a scenic round, you’ll find a course that feels like it was made just for you. The designs reflect the brilliance of legendary architects like Greg Norman, Robert Trent Jones Sr., Chi Chi Rodríguez, Tom Fazio, Tom Kite, Rees Jones, Gary Player and Robert Trent Jones Jr. Whether you seek a challenging test or a leisurely round in paradise, the island delivers.