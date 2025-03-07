PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Puerto Rico Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 3

    The TOUR returns to Rio Grande for the first Additional Event of the 2025 season, the Puerto Rico Open. The 17th playing of the event features a field with proven winners and hungry rookies and the beautiful beachfront peninsula on the Grand Reserve Golf Club. The Puerto Rico Open will be contested alongside the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the season's fourth Signature Event.

    Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen leads Davis Riley by one after 36 holes, while Austin Cook sits alone in third at 13-under.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television

    • Saturday-Sunday: 2:30-5:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)

