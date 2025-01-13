Nick Dunlap remembers week that everything changed at The American Express

Hamrick and Dunlap spent the 100-yard walk from the 17th green to the 18th tee box debating their upcoming club choice, oblivious to what happened up ahead, believing they only needed bogey to win. Their initial plan was to hit 3-iron, the same club Dunlap hit the shank with at the seventh. For obvious reasons, they weren’t fully confident, and 3-iron might not have been enough to carry one of the right fairway bunkers. After a lengthy conversation on the tee box, Dunlap pulled a 3-wood and, with water lining the left side of the hole, safely sent his ball into the right rough. It wasn’t until after Dunlap’s second shot, which nestled into the right greenside rough, that they realized he needed par, not bogey, to win.