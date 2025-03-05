For Hideki Matsuyama, simplicity is the name of the game
Written by Chuah Choo Chiang
Hideki Matsuyama has a simple theory as to how he could potentially complete a rare collection of trophies associated to three legends of the game at this week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
“It’s very simple really … hit the ball straight and make a lot of putts,” Matsuyama said with a smile.
With 11 career victories, Asia's winningest player on TOUR obviously knows it’s easier said than done at Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando, Florida. But with the Jack Nicklaus-hosted 2014 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday and last season’s Tiger Woods-hosted The Genesis Invitational under his belt, he has added motivation to win another tournament linked to the great Arnold Palmer.
A return to Bay Hill is always a privilege for the 33-year-old based in Orlando. This week will be his 11th successive appearance in the Signature Event.
Matsuyama challenged for the title 12 months ago, holding the joint lead through 36 holes before finishing T12 for his fifth top-25 finish at Bay Hill. Aside from a prize of $3.6 million, the winner here also receives a red cardigan in memory of Palmer, a tradition that began with the 2017 tournament after the passing of the 62-time PGA TOUR winner in 2016, and 700 FedExCup points.
Formidable iron play has continued to be one of Matsuyama’s greatest strengths – he currently ranks 17th in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green – while his putting stats have also improved sharply to 34th (versus a lowly 121st last year). These have translated to a record-breaking victory at The Sentry in Hawaii in January and three other top 25s this season, and he ranks third on the FedExCup points list.
“I feel like things are coming together and heading in the right direction, but it all really comes down to once the tee is in the ground and how quickly I can get those feelings out on the course,” said Matsuyama. “It is tough here. The rough is long and there’s a lot of water out there, which makes scoring difficult. Make sure I play well the first three days and put myself in a position to win on Sunday.”
Almost nine years since the passing of Palmer, Matsuyama fondly remembers his encounter with the legend, saying: “Yes, I did meet him once, but it was really just a greeting, so it's hard to say much. But I did feel he had a very kind aura about himself."
He also spoke glowingly about his first experience competing in TGL presented by SoFi, a newly launched tech-fused, prime-time indoor golf league. Matsuyama's team, Boston Common, which includes teammates Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott and Keegan Bradley, failed to progress to the playoffs.
“I was quite nervous, but it was a really fun environment and I really enjoyed it," he said. "It was fun to play competitive golf and feel that kind of pressure."
The other Asian stars in this week’s elite field at Bay Hill include the Korean quartet of Tom Kim, Sungjae Im, Si Woo Kim and Byeong Hun An, who finished T8 last year.
World No. 1 and reigning FedExCup champion Scottie Scheffler will defend his Arnold Palmer Invitational title against the likes of Rory McIlroy, who won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am last month, and world No. 3 Xander Schauffele, who is making a return from a rib injury.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational is the fourth of eight Signature Events in 2025.