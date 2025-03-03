Tom Kim betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
After he finished 52nd in this tournament in 2024, Tom Kim has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in Orlando, Florida, USA, March 6-9.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info
- Date: March 6-9, 2025
- Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In his last two appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Kim has an average finish of 43rd, and an average score of 3-over.
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2024, he finished 52nd after posting a score of 6-over.
- Scottie Scheffler finished with 5.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 3.262 SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 SG: Putting (fifth) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 291.9 (37th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (sixth).
Kim's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|3/7/2024
|52
|73-74-70-77
|+6
|3/2/2023
|34
|72-70-76-70
|E
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Kim has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 6-under.
- Tom Kim has averaged 312.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -0.291 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Kim is averaging 1.176 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.132 last season, which ranked 74th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (299.0 yards) ranked 111th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kim ranked 49th on TOUR with an average of 0.263 per round. Additionally, he ranked 117th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.17%.
- On the greens, Kim's -0.081 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 114th on TOUR last season, and his 28.80 putts-per-round average ranked 64th. He broke par 27.50% of the time (14th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|111
|299.0
|312.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|117
|66.17%
|70.76%
|Putts Per Round
|64
|28.80
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|14
|27.50%
|24.27%
|Bogey Avoidance
|148
|16.17%
|14.91%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim last season participated in 26 tournaments, earning four top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 21 occasions.
- Last season Kim's best performance came at the Travelers Championship. He shot 30-under and finished second in that event.
- Kim collected 1051 points last season, ranking 43rd in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.730 (he finished second in that tournament).
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he put up a 5.429 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort last season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he delivered a 2.967 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.555 (his best mark last season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished 18th in that event.
- Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|74
|0.132
|0.169
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|49
|0.263
|1.972
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|86
|0.057
|-0.673
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|114
|-0.081
|-0.291
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|64
|0.371
|1.176
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|52
|73-74-70-77
|+6
|12
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|72-78-77-66
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|69-66-69-71
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|69-67-69-69
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|73-69-73-76
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|66-71-68-70
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-68-68-74
|-1
|32
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|4
|70-68-65-64
|-13
|123
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|43
|70-75-78-74
|+9
|18
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|26
|71-68-71-76
|+6
|58
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|2
|62-65-65-66
|-30
|400
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|15
|69-66-69-64
|-12
|50
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|8
|66-68-69-68
|-13
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|71-64-73-71
|-1
|27
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|2
|74-65-62-68
|-19
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|2
|62-64-64
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|65
|68-65-74-69
|-4
|4
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|73-69-68
|-6
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|7
|69-65-68-70
|-16
|213
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|44
|67-66-72-73
|-6
|11
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|73-72-73-73
|+3
|16
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.