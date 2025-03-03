Tom Kim betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

Kim has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.

Over his last five tournaments, Kim has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 6-under.

Tom Kim has averaged 312.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -0.291 Strokes Gained: Putting.