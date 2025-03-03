PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Tom Kim betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

Tom Kim betting profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

    After he finished 52nd in this tournament in 2024, Tom Kim has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in Orlando, Florida, USA, March 6-9.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard tournament and course info

    • Date: March 6-9, 2025
    • Location: Orlando, Florida, USA
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Scottie Scheffler

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • In his last two appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Kim has an average finish of 43rd, and an average score of 3-over.
    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2024, he finished 52nd after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler finished with 5.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in the field), 3.262 SG: Approach the Green (12th), and 4.348 SG: Putting (fifth) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • En route to his victory last year, Scheffler posted an average driving distance of 291.9 (37th in field), hit 69.44% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (sixth).

    Kim's recent history at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    3/7/20245273-74-70-77+6
    3/2/20233472-70-76-70E

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Kim has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 6-under.
    • Tom Kim has averaged 312.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -0.291 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Kim is averaging 1.176 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.132 last season, which ranked 74th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (299.0 yards) ranked 111th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kim ranked 49th on TOUR with an average of 0.263 per round. Additionally, he ranked 117th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.17%.
    • On the greens, Kim's -0.081 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 114th on TOUR last season, and his 28.80 putts-per-round average ranked 64th. He broke par 27.50% of the time (14th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance111299.0312.4
    Greens in Regulation %11766.17%70.76%
    Putts Per Round6428.8029.1
    Par Breakers1427.50%24.27%
    Bogey Avoidance14816.17%14.91%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim last season participated in 26 tournaments, earning four top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 21 occasions.
    • Last season Kim's best performance came at the Travelers Championship. He shot 30-under and finished second in that event.
    • Kim collected 1051 points last season, ranking 43rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.730 (he finished second in that tournament).
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he put up a 5.429 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort last season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he delivered a 2.967 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.555 (his best mark last season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished 18th in that event.
    • Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee740.1320.169
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green490.2631.972
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green860.057-0.673
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting114-0.081-0.291
    Average Strokes Gained: Total640.3711.176

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5273-74-70-77+612
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-78+7--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3072-78-77-66+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1869-66-69-71-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5269-67-69-69-106
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4773-69-73-76+714
    May 16-19PGA Championship2666-71-68-70-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2469-68-68-74-132
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open470-68-65-64-13123
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4370-75-78-74+918
    June 13-16U.S. Open2671-68-71-76+658
    June 20-23Travelers Championship262-65-65-66-30400
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-68-3--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open1569-66-69-64-1250
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC76-77+11--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition866-68-69-68-13--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5071-64-73-71-127
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-72-1--
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge274-65-62-68-19--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational262-64-64E--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii6568-65-74-69-44
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC73-69-68-6--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am769-65-68-70-16213
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open4467-66-72-73-611
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational4473-72-73-73+316

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

