Lucky closing birdie propels Si Woo Kim to strong start at Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

It was only Kim’s sixth round of 70 or better at Bay Hill in what was his 28th round. Kim, making his 10th start in the event, knows he needs to stick closely to the proverbial one-shot-at-a-time routine at a venue where his best finish is T26 in 2022. “You need to wait for opportunities. I plan to keep working hard for the next three days,” said Kim, who is still without a top-10 this season.