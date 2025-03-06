‘Happy Gilmore 2’ to premiere July 25 on Netflix
2 Min Read
TOUR pros including Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Will Zalatoris to appear in sequel
Written by Staff
"Happy Gilmore 2," the long-awaited sequel to the 1996 golf comedy "Happy Gilmore" starring Adam Sandler, will premiere July 25 on Netflix, it was announced Wednesday, as TOUR pros who grew up quoting the film will now appear on the screen alongside Sandler and his fellow cast members.
Sandler will reprise his role as the washed-up hockey player who discovers untapped potential on the golf course, notably with raw power off the tee. A wide range of PGA TOUR pros will appear in the film including Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Keegan Bradley and Will Zalatoris – who bears an uncanny resemblance to Gilmore’s caddie from the original film.
The first episode of Netflix’s “Full Swing” Season 3 includes scenes from the set of "Happy Gilmore 2," as TOUR pros interact with Sandler and fellow cast members including Christopher McDonald, who plays the role of Gilmore’s heel character Shooter McGavin.
McDonald also appeared at last month’s WM Phoenix Open, crashing Justin Thomas’ pre-tournament press conference at TPC Scottsdale and joining the Saturday morning “Breakfast Club” for its spirited run toward the stadium par-3 16th hole.
There’s been a close link between the TOUR and “Happy Gilmore” through the years, as several modern-era TOUR pros grew up watching the film and list it among their favorite movies. The connection will come full circle in “Happy Gilmore 2” this summer.
Players share their favorite 'Happy Gilmore' quotes
“It was a pretty easy thing for me to be able to just play obsessed with 'Happy Gilmore,'” Thomas said in Phoenix. “It was so cool to be around everybody and be around Chris (McDonald) and just all of it. I mean, that movie, that generation of movies is literally what we grew up on, and I realized how many Adam Sandler quotes I use in my daily life when I'm around him because I obviously felt uncomfortable saying them around him, and that's when I realized that he's a part of my childhood and growing up more than I realized. It was a very cool experience.”
“We had a lot of fun with great people and it's a great honor to be back,” added McDonald at the time. “I've been an ambassador for this movie for so many years, and I'm so glad it's finally come to fruition. It's going to be off the hook. Everyone is going to be really, really happy with it.”