Tiger Woods announces mother, Kultida Woods, passes away
1 Min Read
Written by Paul Hodowanic @PaulHodowanic
Tiger Woods announced Tuesday that his mother, Kultida Woods, passed away early Tuesday morning.
“My Mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable," Woods wrote in a social media post. "She was quick with the needle and a laugh. She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter, without her none of my personal achievements would have been possible.
“She was loved by so many, but especially by her two grandchildren, Sam and Charlie,” Woods continued. “Thank you all for your support, prayers and privacy at this difficult time for me and my family. Love you Mom.”
Woods did not share the cause of his mother’s passing. She was seen most recently at Woods’ TGL match on Tuesday, Jan. 27. Woods was seen waving to her, smiling and saying, “Hi, mom! Not gonna suck tonight.”
Woods’ father, Earl Woods, died in 2006 after a battle with cancer.