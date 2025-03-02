Joe LaCava’s son earns first PGA TOUR win as caddie with Joe Highsmith at Cognizant Classic
Written by Paul Hodowanic
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – Joe Highsmith’s win at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches was a triumph of father-son duos on the PGA TOUR.
Not for Highsmith, though. For his caddie.
Joe LaCava IV was on Highsmith’s bag for the improbable come-from-behind victory at PGA National Resort. His dad, Joe LaCava III, is Patrick Cantlay’s current caddie. LaCava III also caddied for Tiger Woods, most memorably carrying Woods’ bag during his 2019 Masters victory.
“He’s given me tips and tricks here and there but it’s all about finding your niche and what works for your guy or works for you,” LaCava IV said of his dad’s influence. “He’s definitely a big part in it.”
Joe Highsmith’s interview after winning Cognizant Classic
LaCava IV previously caddied for Steve Stricker on PGA TOUR Champions and was carrying a bag on the Korn Ferry Tour when he met Highsmith two years ago. The two clicked, then when Highsmith was in need of a caddie last fall, LaCava IV was able to fill in as the Korn Ferry Tour had wrapped up.
The two found quick success. Highsmith ended 2024 with four straight top-20s, including a T6 at the Black Desert Championship and a solo fifth at the World Wide Technology Championship, and it was an obvious choice to take the partnership into 2025.
“It was a really easy transition,” Highsmith said. “He's a great caddie. He's really good at what he does, but he's also just one of the boys, and we have a pretty good time out there, and he just keeps it light and everything. I think that was good today, obviously, with high pressure out there, being able to have him kind of keeping me relaxed and whatever.
“It feels like you're just out there walking with one of your friends, and that part has been great, but then also staying focused on the process and whatnot, he's been great. Yeah, so he's been awesome.”
With LaCava IV on his bag, Highsmith shot 64-64 to win his first PGA TOUR title. Highsmith needed to hole a 5-foot par putt on the 18th hole of his second round just to make the cut on the number. Highsmith is the first player to make the cut on the number and go on to win the event since Brandt Snedeker at the 2016 Farmers Insurance Open. It’s just the third time it’s been done in the last 15 years.