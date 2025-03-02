From cutline to champion, Joe Highsmith makes remarkable comeback at Cognizant Classic to win first PGA TOUR title

If a win felt unlikely to Highsmith to start Sunday, it must’ve felt downright ridiculous at the start of his third round. The old adage that anything can happen on the weekend is true – this weekend showed it – but it’s said a lot more than it’s followed through with. And Highsmith was far from that mindset as he warmed up Saturday. He said he hit it “horribly” in his pre-round range session and walked to the first tee just hoping to keep his game from spiraling at PGA National, which can trip up the best of them even with easier conditions this year.