3H AGO

The Genesis Invitational: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 3

1 Min Read

Latest

    Staff @PGATOUR

    The third Signature Event of the 2025 FedExCup season continues Saturday at The Genesis Invitational. With the recent California wildfires that affected Southern California and the surrounding areas close to The Riviera Country Club, the 2025 playing of The Genesis was moved to Torrey Pines’ South Course.

    Davis Thompson, who earned his maiden TOUR win at the John Deere Classic in 2024, took the second-round lead with a 66 to get to 8-under. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler (67) is one shot back at 7-under. Denny McCarthy (70) sits at 6-under and Rory McIlroy, winner of the most recent Signature Event at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, is in fourth place at 5-under with a 67.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET):

    Television:

    • Saturday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-7 p.m. (CBS)
    • Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6:30 p.m. (CBS)

    PGA TOUR LIVE:

    --SaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.Main feed: 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee group: 11:15 a.m.-7 p.m.Marquee group: 10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 10:15 a.m.-7 p.m.Featured groups: 10:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 10:45 a.m.-7 p.m.Featured holes: 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

    Featured groups

    Marquee group

    • 11:25 a.m.: Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama

    Featured groups

    • 10:20 a.m.: Jason Day, Lucas Glover
      • Will pick up 12:50 p.m. pairing of Justin Thomas, Adam Scott
    • 12:15 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Maverick McNealy

    Featured holes: Nos. 3 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 11 (par 3), 16 (par 3)

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Saturday: 2-7 p.m.
    • Sunday: 1-6:30 p.m.


