The Genesis Invitational: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 3

Davis Thompson, who earned his maiden TOUR win at the John Deere Classic in 2024, took the second-round lead with a 66 to get to 8-under. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler (67) is one shot back at 7-under. Denny McCarthy (70) sits at 6-under and Rory McIlroy, winner of the most recent Signature Event at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, is in fourth place at 5-under with a 67.