Iconic 18th hole location from Tiger Woods’ 2008 U.S. Open victory expected to be used for final round of The Genesis Invitational
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The pin location for the 18th hole of the final round of The Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines' South Course will look familiar.
PGA TOUR VP of Rules and Officiating Steve Rintoul said the tournament will “more than likely” utilize the front-right hole location, made famous by Tiger Woods’ iconic putt during the final round of the 2008 U.S. Open.
It’s a pin not often used when the TOUR travels to Torrey Pines annually for the Farmers Insurance Open. For the final round, they typically place the pin in the front-left of the green, allowing players to utilize a slope behind the pin. With Torrey Pines also hosting The Genesis Invitational, moved from The Riviera Country Club because of the wildfires in Los Angeles, the tournament team was looking for ways to differentiate the setup from what players saw three weeks ago.
What better way to differentiate the Woods-hosted Genesis Invitational than by recreating the hole location of one of Woods’ most iconic moments?
A plaque honoring Tiger Woods' putt on the 18th green at the 2008 U.S. Open is seen at Torrey Pines Golf Course. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
“Most fans are familiar with the traditional pin front-left on Sunday (of Farmers Insurance Open), but how to we make it look different for the telecast three weeks later?” Rintoul told PGATOUR.COM in an interview earlier this week. “That’s the challenge we face, and I think we have a good plan. I think you’ll more than likely see a front-right hole location this year, which is the one that Tiger made the putt to tie Rocco (Mediate) to go into the playoff.”
Woods withdrew from the tournament on Monday, citing the recent death of his mother Kultida, but is expected to be on-site over the weekend and watch as the rest of the PGA TOUR hopes to create their own highlight reel on Torrey Pines’ No. 18.
“Both hole locations are close to the water, they’re both exciting,” Rintoul said. “Our plan is to make it look and feel different from the Farmers.”