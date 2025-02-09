Thomas Detry conquers mind on way to first PGA TOUR win at WM Phoenix Open

It was all made possible through internal improvements. Detry has a tendency for forward-thinking, creating mental pictures in his head of what could be, which runs counter to the TOUR-speak ideal of sticking to the process in every moment. Within the past two years, and with the encouragement of his wife Sarah and a cousin, Detry decided to work with a psychologist and dive into the world of meditation. A session might not take longer than 10 minutes, and Detry admits it wasn’t easy at first, but the benefits have been far-reaching. “At the start when you start meditating, your mind just rushes all over the place and you're meditating but you're just thinking about what you're going to eat tonight,” he laughed Sunday. “But then the more you actually do it, the more you're able to recognize those moments when your mind just kind of rushes, and it gets you back into the present moment.”