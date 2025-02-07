Rickie Fowler withdraws prior to start of Round 2 at WM Phoenix Open
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Rickie Fowler withdrew before the second round of the WM Phoenix Open with illness.
The six-time PGA TOUR winner had shot 3-over 74 in Round 1, when he made news with his head-to-toe camouflage outfit. He was set to go off the back nine with Billy Horschel and Sahith Theegala at 10:15 a.m. ET on Friday. Horschel and Theegala are playing as a twosome.
Fowler, ranked 85th in the world, is 91st in the FedExCup after making just two earlier starts this season. He finished T21 at The American Express and T53 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Fowler has also been playing for his team, New York Golf Club, in TGL, the indoor golf league that features PGA TOUR stars competing head-to-head.
Fowler has had plenty of past success at TPC Scottsdale. The 2019 WM Phoenix Open remains the fifth of his six career PGA TOUR wins, and he has been runner-up twice previously in this event (2010, '19). This will be the fourth time in his past five appearances that he's failed to advance to the weekend at the TOUR's most raucous event.