Rory McIlroy conquers a ‘cathedral’ at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Tied at the turn with Straka and Tom Kim, McIlroy birdied Nos. 10 and 12 to take a two-stroke lead with six holes remaining. He pulled three ahead with his eagle at the par-5 14th and led by four after a birdie at the next hole. The 15th hole was one example of McIlroy’s new, Scheffler-inspired strategy. After hitting a 340-yard drive on the previous hole, he could have used that club again to push his ball up near the putting surface of the 388-yard 15th. He laid back, instead, and hit a 104-yard wedge shot to 4 feet.