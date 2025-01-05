Hideki Matsuyama sets PGA TOUR record for score to par in The Sentry victory
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Hideki Matsuyama opened the 2025 PGA TOUR season with his 11th career PGA TOUR title at The Sentry, and he made it a record-setting week on Maui.
Matsuyama carded a four-round total of 35-under 257 at The Plantation Course at Kapalua, marking the lowest score in relation to par for a 72-hole PGA TOUR event. The Japan native posted rounds of 65-65-62-65 at the par-73 Kapalua venue to finish three strokes clear of Collin Morikawa.
Matsuyama, 32, surpassed the previous TOUR record of 34-under, set at Kapalua by Cameron Smith in 2022. Prior to Matsuyama’s showing this week, the three lowest 72-hole totals all came at The Sentry in 2022, with Smith leading followed by Jon Rahm (33-under) and Matt Jones (32-under) on a historically scoreable venue that features wide fairways and pure greens.
Hideki Matsuyama holes out from 107 yards for Eagle at The Sentry
Matsuyama carded 33 birdies and two eagles (just two bogeys) for the week at The Sentry in his record-setting effort. The 13th-year pro won twice on TOUR last season (at The Genesis Invitational and the FedEx St. Jude Championship) to qualify for The Sentry, a Signature Event with a 59-player field. He finished ninth on the 2024 FedExCup standings, as well.
Prior to 2022, the lowest 72-hole total relative to par also came at Kapalua: Ernie Els (31-under) in 2003. The season opener requires birdies in bunches, and Matsuyama was up to the task – historically so.