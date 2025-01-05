Winner's Bag: Hideki Matsuyama's putter switch propels him to victory at The Sentry

With the start of the PGA TOUR’s Opening Drive and the first event of the 2025 FedExCup season, there’s plenty to talk about regarding golf equipment. Those teeing up at The Sentry showed off shiny new clubs, golf balls and apparel to hit the ball farther, straighter and make marginal gains off last season. But arguably, the one that made the biggest difference came from "just somebody that nobody knows." At least that’s how champion Hideki Matsuyama landed on a new flatstick to start the year with victory at The Plantation Course at Kapalua and the PGA TOUR's 72-hole scoring record.