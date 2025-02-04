Tiger Woods announces Danny List as recipient of 2025 Charlie Sifford Memorial Exemption
3 Min Read
Tiger Woods announces Danny List as recipient of 2025 Charlie Sifford Memorial Exemption. (Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Tournament host Tiger Woods has announced Danny List as the recipient of the Charlie Sifford Memorial Exemption into the 2025 edition of The Genesis Invitational. List will join the field at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course), Feb. 13-16. Awarded annually since 2009, the Sifford Exemption represents the advancement of diversity in the game of golf.
“Danny has shown resiliency and determination on the course by earning his DP World Tour card after returning from an injury,” Woods said. “He’s earned this opportunity, and I look forward to seeing Danny tee it up at Torrey.”
List, who currently resides in San Diego, will make his PGA TOUR debut at The Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines in February. The 2025 Genesis Invitational was relocated to San Diego due to the wildfires in the greater Los Angeles area and out of respect for those affected.
“It’s an incredible privilege to be the recipient of the Charlie Sifford Memorial Exemption and be invited to compete at The Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines,” List said. “To have this recognition, especially in Mr. Sifford’s legacy, means the world to me. I’d like to thank Tiger for entrusting me with the opportunity to represent Mr. Sifford’s pioneering spirit and all that he’s done for the game of golf.”
For List, making his PGA TOUR debut is a dream realized since his introduction to golf as a child in Ghana. First introduced to the game at the age of 3, List learned to play in his hometown of Accra, Ghana, where he often competed as a junior in men’s tournaments. List’s game advanced to the point of needing better competition and coaching during his teenage years, leading him to earn a scholarship to Wellington College in the U.K. where he would attend school and compete from the age of 13 to 18.
During his late teenage years, List took full advantage of the opportunity to play in the U.K. and rose through the British and European amateur golf ranks. At the age of 14, List was the European junior champion while also earning ISGA National High School champion honors in 2015 and 2016. List would attend the University of Washington for one year (2016-17) before turning professional. With a handful of starts on PGA TOUR Canada, PGA Tour Latinoamérica and the Korn Ferry Tour, List has also competed on the PGA Tour of Australasia. List plays under the Australian flag.
After a stress fracture to his lower back left him unable to swing a golf club, List missed the 2023 golf season. He would bounce back in 2024. In July 2024, List set a tournament scoring record at 21-under par while winning the 124th California State Open. In November 2024, List earned his 2025 DP World Tour Card, finishing as one of the top 21 players at Q-School.
While List has paved a way for himself from Africa to the PGA TOUR, he also provides opportunities to kids in Ghana that were not available when he was growing up. In 2021, the. Danny List Foundation was formed to help junior golfers in Ghana realize their potential. List has hosted youth clinics for more than 40 children while also providing equipment, coaching and an introduction to competition.
Since 2009, an exemption has been given to a deserving golfer representing a minority background to play in the annual PGA TOUR event. In 2017, the exemption was re-named to honor the memory of Charlie Sifford, the first African-American player to compete on the PGA TOUR and the winner of the 1969 Los Angeles Open at Rancho Park.
The full list of previous Charlie Sifford Memorial Exemption recipients includes Vincent Johnson (2009), Joshua Wooding (2010), Joseph Bramlett (2011, 2020), Andy Walker (2012), Jeremiah Wooding (2013), Harold Varner III (2014), Carlos Sainz Jr. (2015), J.J. Spaun (2016), Kevin M. Hall (2017), Cameron Champ (2018), Tim O’Neal (2019), Willie Mack III (2021), Aaron Beverly (2022), Marcus Byrd (2023) and Chase Johnson (2024).