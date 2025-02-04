Tiger Woods announces Danny List as recipient of 2025 Charlie Sifford Memorial Exemption

For List, making his PGA TOUR debut is a dream realized since his introduction to golf as a child in Ghana. First introduced to the game at the age of 3, List learned to play in his hometown of Accra, Ghana, where he often competed as a junior in men’s tournaments. List’s game advanced to the point of needing better competition and coaching during his teenage years, leading him to earn a scholarship to Wellington College in the U.K. where he would attend school and compete from the age of 13 to 18.