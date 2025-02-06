Intersport announces 2025 schedule for THE JOHN SHIPPEN National Invitational, elevating Black representation in professional golf

“As we head into the heart of the 2025 golf season, we are excited to celebrate the fifth anniversary of THE JOHN SHIPPEN by not only looking back on all the great moments from our first four years, but looking ahead to a terrific series of events this year,” said Brittany Jeanis, vice president of Intersport Golf and tournament director for the Rocket Classic. “The opportunities that THE JOHN SHIPPEN have provided for the top Black men’s and women’s golfers to compete on the LPGA Tour and PGA TOUR have made a significant difference in their career progression, and we look forward to even more of those amazing stories developing this season and in the years to come.”