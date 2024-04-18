Vanderbilt standout Gordon Sargent elects to return for senior season

SARGENT: Obviously after him winning, he's playing well, it’s a no-brainer to take advantage of those (2024) Signature Events. Obviously, the adaption was going to be tough, I mean it’s the next day, he's a PGA TOUR pro and I can tell you a week before he probably wasn't necessarily thinking that. So even with me being able to plan for however many months, it still kind of seemed like, personally, I just wanted to have another year to just continue to develop. I feel like I can get the most out of the prep. Nick started to play a little bit better recently, he played well in Houston, but in talking to him, he definitely misses college a little bit, hanging out with teammates and stuff. Pro golf is definitely a different animal. So yeah, I mean we didn't necessarily talk a ton about that. He definitely loves the situation he's in, but I think anyone you talk to on the PGA TOUR would say the more time you have to prep before you get to the PGA TOUR, then the better off you're going to be.