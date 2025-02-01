AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 4
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the second Signature Event of the season, takes place Sunday from the historic Pebble Beach Golf Links with Sepp Straka holding a one-shot lead over Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry. Straka finished his third round with four birdies in the final five holes to retake the lead on the California coast.
Mcilroy and Lowry shot matching 7-under 65s in difficult conditions at Pebble Beach. The pairing won together at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans last year. Justin Rose, a past champion at the AT&T Pebble Beach, sits two back of the lead alongside Tom Kim and Cam Davis.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6:30 p.m. (CBS)
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 10:45 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee group: noon-6:30 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 10:45 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 11:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course.
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group.
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.
- Sunday: 1-6:30 p.m.
Marquee group
- 12:09 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Tony Finau, J.T. Poston
Featured groups
- 10:52 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, Chris Kirk
- 11:47 a.m. Viktor Hovland, Tommy Fleetwood, Seamus Power