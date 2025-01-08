Kevin Kisner named U.S. Ryder Cup vice captain
1 Min Read
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Kevin Kisner has been named a U.S. Ryder Cup vice captain for the matches at New York’s Bethpage Black, set for Sept. 26-28.
He joins previously announced U.S. Vice Captains Webb Simpson and Brandt Snedeker.
The appointment of Kisner, a four-time PGA TOUR winner who has grown into a regular role with the NBC Golf announce team, was announced Wednesday.
“Kevin is a great addition to our leadership group and will be a trusted voice throughout the coming months and this year’s Ryder Cup,” U.S. Captain Keegan Bradley said in a statement. “His extensive match-play success and strong relationships make him a perfect fit. I look forward to working with him closely as we get ready for Bethpage Black.”
Kisner won the 2019 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play and finished runner-up at the same event in 2018 and 2022.
His last victory came at the 2021 Wyndham Championship, where he won in a six-man playoff, and he has twice played in the Presidents Cup (2017, 2022).
He putted well on his way to compiling a 2-0-2 record in 2017, and while he went 0-2-1 in 2022, he proved a light-hearted presence in the U.S. team room.
He has never played in the Ryder Cup.
The U.S. is coming off a 16.5-11.5 loss at the Ryder Cup in Rome, after which European star Rory McIlroy vowed that his team would win it again this year.
Winning a Ryder Cup on the road, he noted, is the toughest task in golf. No team has done it since Europe’s so-called “Miracle at Medinah” squad, which overcame a four-point deficit on the final day to prevail 14.5-13.5 in 2012.