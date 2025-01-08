PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Kevin Kisner named U.S. Ryder Cup vice captain

    Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM

    Kevin Kisner has been named a U.S. Ryder Cup vice captain for the matches at New York’s Bethpage Black, set for Sept. 26-28.

    He joins previously announced U.S. Vice Captains Webb Simpson and Brandt Snedeker.

    The appointment of Kisner, a four-time PGA TOUR winner who has grown into a regular role with the NBC Golf announce team, was announced Wednesday.

    “Kevin is a great addition to our leadership group and will be a trusted voice throughout the coming months and this year’s Ryder Cup,” U.S. Captain Keegan Bradley said in a statement. “His extensive match-play success and strong relationships make him a perfect fit. I look forward to working with him closely as we get ready for Bethpage Black.”

    Kisner won the 2019 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play and finished runner-up at the same event in 2018 and 2022.

    His last victory came at the 2021 Wyndham Championship, where he won in a six-man playoff, and he has twice played in the Presidents Cup (2017, 2022).

    He putted well on his way to compiling a 2-0-2 record in 2017, and while he went 0-2-1 in 2022, he proved a light-hearted presence in the U.S. team room.

    He has never played in the Ryder Cup.

    The U.S. is coming off a 16.5-11.5 loss at the Ryder Cup in Rome, after which European star Rory McIlroy vowed that his team would win it again this year.

    Winning a Ryder Cup on the road, he noted, is the toughest task in golf. No team has done it since Europe’s so-called “Miracle at Medinah” squad, which overcame a four-point deficit on the final day to prevail 14.5-13.5 in 2012.