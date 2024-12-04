NBC picks Kevin Kisner for lead golf analyst role
1 Min Read
Written by Paul Hodowanic @PaulHodowanic
NBC has its lead golf analyst for 2025, with Sports Business Journal reporting Wednesday that Kevin Kisner is expected to join Dan Hicks inside the booth full-time.
Kisner, 40, was part of the rotating booth in 2024 that saw numerous voices including Luke Donald, Jim “Bones” Mackay and Brandel Chamblee share the role.
Kisner debuted as an analyst at The Sentry last January to positive reviews, offering the perspective of a player still competing weekly on TOUR. Kisner was also the lead analyst at the WM Phoenix Open and THE PLAYERS Championship.
Kevin Kisner (right) and Smylie Kaufman announce for NBC Sports during the 2024 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
Now, the role is all his (with a few exceptions).
Kisner, who finished outside the top 125 in the FedExCup, is still expected to play a limited schedule on the PGA TOUR in 2025. In the events Kisner plays, NBC will have others fill in the booth. Kisner is expected to call all of NBC’s biggest events, including THE PLAYERS, The Open Championship and the U.S. Open. Sports Business Journal reported that Kisner’s role is expected to focus only on NBC’s weekend coverage.
NBC is also expected to maintain its strategy of having two play-by-play announcers and two analysts who rotate holes at major events. The report stated Brad Faxon, Curt Byrum, Steve Sands, Terry Gannon, Smylie Kaufman and others are expected to return in that role.