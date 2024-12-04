NBC picks Kevin Kisner for lead golf analyst role

Kisner, who finished outside the top 125 in the FedExCup, is still expected to play a limited schedule on the PGA TOUR in 2025. In the events Kisner plays, NBC will have others fill in the booth. Kisner is expected to call all of NBC’s biggest events, including THE PLAYERS, The Open Championship and the U.S. Open. Sports Business Journal reported that Kisner’s role is expected to focus only on NBC’s weekend coverage.