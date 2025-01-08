Nicolai, Rasmus Højgaard will become first twins to play same Masters
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
For the first time in 2025, twins will compete in the same Masters.
Denmark’s Nicolai Højgaard has received a special invitation into this year’s Masters, Augusta National Golf Club announced Wednesday. He’ll join his twin brother Rasmus, who qualified via the top 50 on the 2024 year-end Official World Golf Ranking.
Nicolai finished T16 at last year’s Masters, which included a stint in the lead during Saturday’s third round, while Rasmus is set for his Augusta National debut. The Højgaard duo has also competed together in each of the last two Open Championships. Nicolai currently stands No. 60 on the Official World Golf Ranking; Rasmus stands No. 39.
Chile’s Joaquin Niemann also received a special invitation, Augusta National announced Wednesday. Niemann has competed in five prior Masters, notching four top-25 finishes.
“In support of Augusta National’s efforts to develop interest in golf globally, deserving international players not otherwise qualified have been invited throughout the tournament’s history,” Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley said in a release. “The tradition continues as we welcome Nicolai and Joaquin back to the Masters, as both players have showcased their talent while competing around the world.”
Nicolai Højgaard made 18 PGA TOUR starts in 2024, finishing No. 108 on the FedExCup Fall standings to retain exempt status. Rasmus Højgaard earned dual TOUR membership for 2025 as the No. 1 finisher on the 2024 DP World Tour Eligibility Ranking, which mirrors the Race to Dubai but doesn’t include players already exempt on the 2025 PGA TOUR. Rasmus is a five-time DP World Tour winner; Nicolai is a three-time winner on the circuit.
The 2025 Masters field currently includes 87 players, with three qualification criteria still active:
- Winner of the 2025 Latin America Amateur Championship, to be contested Jan. 16-19.
- Winners of upcoming PGA TOUR events that award a full-point allocation.
- The 50 leaders on the final Official World Golf Ranking published during the week prior to the Masters.