6H AGO

Opening Drive: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

Loading...
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The 2025 FedExCup Regular Season begins at the PGA TOUR's Opening Drive as the TOUR's best head to Hawaii to start their season.

    The Opening Drive begins at The Sentry (Jan 2-5), the first Signature Event of 2025, where PGA TOUR winners from 2024 as well as the top 50 members from the 2024 FedExCup standings teeing up at the Plantation Course at Kapalua in Maui.

    The Sony Open in Hawaii (Jan. 9-12) at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu is the first Full-Field Event of 2025 and provides the first opportunity for players to qualify for Signature Events through the Aon Swing 5.

    How to follow
    The Sentry, Jan 2-5
    (all times ET)

    Television coverage

    • Thursday-Friday: 6-10 p.m. (Golf Channel)
    • Saturday-Sunday: 4-6 p.m. (NBC), 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel)

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    -ThursdayFridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Featured group/hole: 12:30-10 p.m.
    		Featured group/hole: 12:45-10 p.m.
    		Featured group/hole: 1-8 p.m.
    		Featured group/hole: 1-8 p.m.

    Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Thursday-Friday: 4-10 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 3-8 p.m.

    How to follow the Sony Open in Hawaii, Jan. 9-12

    Television coverage

    • Thursday-Saturday: 7-10:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)
    • Sunday: 4-6 p.m. (NBC), 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel)

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    -ThursdayFridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Featured group/hole: noon-10:30 p.m.Featured group/hole: noon-10:30 p.m.Featured group/hole: 3:30-10:30 p.m.Featured Group/Hole: 1-8 p.m.

    Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Thursday-Friday: 5-10:30 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 3-8 p.m.

