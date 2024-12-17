6H AGO
Opening Drive: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The 2025 FedExCup Regular Season begins at the PGA TOUR's Opening Drive as the TOUR's best head to Hawaii to start their season.
The Opening Drive begins at The Sentry (Jan 2-5), the first Signature Event of 2025, where PGA TOUR winners from 2024 as well as the top 50 members from the 2024 FedExCup standings teeing up at the Plantation Course at Kapalua in Maui.
The Sony Open in Hawaii (Jan. 9-12) at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu is the first Full-Field Event of 2025 and provides the first opportunity for players to qualify for Signature Events through the Aon Swing 5.
How to follow The Sentry, Jan 2-5 (all times ET)
Television coverage
- Thursday-Friday: 6-10 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday-Sunday: 4-6 p.m. (NBC), 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel)
|
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Featured group/hole: 12:30-10 p.m.
|Featured group/hole: 12:45-10 p.m.
|Featured group/hole: 1-8 p.m.
|Featured group/hole: 1-8 p.m.
- Thursday-Friday: 4-10 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 3-8 p.m.
How to follow the Sony Open in Hawaii, Jan. 9-12
Television coverage
- Thursday-Saturday: 7-10:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Sunday: 4-6 p.m. (NBC), 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel)
|
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Featured group/hole: noon-10:30 p.m.
|Featured group/hole: noon-10:30 p.m.
|Featured group/hole: 3:30-10:30 p.m.
|Featured Group/Hole: 1-8 p.m.
- Thursday-Friday: 5-10:30 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 3-8 p.m.