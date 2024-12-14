Two roads, one destination: A tale of two Q-Schools through eyes of Bryce Lewis, Will Cannon

For Cannon, the road to Final Stage has been anything but linear. The 30-year-old has spent the better part of nine years chasing his dream across several PGA TOUR-sanctioned circuits – the Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, PGA TOUR Canada and most recently on PGA TOUR Americas. Along the way, Cannon has seen it all – the heartbreak of close calls, the financial strain of chasing the dream and the mental toll of wondering if his moment will ever come.