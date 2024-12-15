Scenes from PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry's final day show meaning of a PGA TOUR card

Lanto Griffin earned medalist honors at 9-under 271, highlighted by a closing 63 at TPC Sawgrass’ Dye’s Valley Course where he made eagle on the par-5 first hole and never looked back. Griffin was joined by Hayden Buckley (6-under), Takumi Kanaya (5-under), Alejandro Tosti (4-under), Will Chandler (4-under) and Matthew Riedel (4-under). Griffin, Buckley and Tosti each played on TOUR in 2024 and have earned a return ticket, while the other three will be first-time TOUR members in 2025. The months-long Q-School gauntlet, which commenced at pre-qualifying in September and swung through First Stage (October) and Second Stage (November and early December), led to Final Stage, contested across 72 holes in northeast Florida (two rounds each at TPC Sawgrass’ Dye’s Valley Course and Sawgrass Country Club), where 170 players competed for five PGA TOUR cards (and ties). The next 40 and ties earned guaranteed Korn Ferry Tour starts, which marked a banner career achievement for many in the field – with a wide variety of feel-good emotional moments throughout the afternoon. But the Mount Rushmore-level achievements were reserved for the six players who earned those coveted #TOURBound moments.