Lanto Griffin tops leaderboard at Final Stage of Q-School, 49 players earn guaranteed Korn Ferry Tour starts

Earns PGA TOUR membership for the first time in what was his first appearance at Final Stage of Q-School, will be a PGA TOUR rookie in 2025 and has yet to make his TOUR debut

Earned an exemption to Final Stage by virtue of his No. 4 finish in the 2024 PGA TOUR University Ranking

Entered Final Stage with fully exempt status for the 2025 Korn Ferry Tour season via his No. 2 finish on the 2024 PGA TOUR University Total Points List (combined FedExCup and Korn Ferry Tour points earned by PGA TOUR University Class of 2024 members)

Finished No. 77 on the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour Points List in just 13 starts after he joined the Tour via PGA TOUR University performance benefits in June; he notably finished T2 at The Ascendant presented by Blue

Played five seasons at Vanderbilt University (2019-24), where he was a two-time All-Southeastern Conference First Team selection (2023, 2024) and won his lone collegiate event at the 2022 SEC Match Play hosted by Jerry Pate, where he won medalist honors for the stroke play portion of the event.