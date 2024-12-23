Opening Drive: Top 10 stories of 2024

Scheffler won six times before July, the first to do so since Arnold Palmer in 1962. Scheffler became the first to successfully defend his title at THE PLAYERS Championship; won for the second time in three years at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard and the Masters Tournament; was ranked world No. 1 all year; won the Olympic gold medal; won the FedExCup; and became a new dad, to baby Bennett, on May 8. Add it all up, carry the one, and that’s seven PGA TOUR wins, eight victories if you include the gold medal, and, ahem, nine with Bennett, plus one more at the Hero World Challenge. And there you have it: 10 mostly epic wins. That would make for a terrific career; Scheffler did it in one season.