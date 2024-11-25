Tiger Woods will not play Hero World Challenge

Woods’ back issues are nothing new. The 82-time TOUR winner underwent five microdisectomy surgeries on his back from April 2014 to January 2021, the last coming just a month before Woods was involved in a single-vehicle rollover accident outside of Los Angeles. The accident further complicated Woods’ health, particularly in his lower body. Woods suffered comminuted open fractures to the upper and lower sections of his right leg, as well as significant trauma to his right ankle. Doctors inserted a rod, screws and pins to stabilize Woods’ leg. He withdrew from the third round of the 2023 Masters, citing plantar fasciitis in his right ankle. Later that month, he underwent a subtalar fusion procedure to the issue and missed the next 10 months.