6H AGO

Inside the Field: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

3 Min Read

Inside the Field

Loading...
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The PGA TOUR's FedExCup Fall continues its final stretch with the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, the penultimate event in the eight-series FedExCup Fall and one of the final opportunities for players to secure their status for next season and earn valuable FedExCup points. The FedExCup Fall features an opportunity for players to compete for titles and purses at prestigious events while also improving their ranking in the FedExCup standings ahead of the start of the 2025 season.

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Scroll below to see the field list and updates.

    Winner of The Open Championship
    Francesco Molinari

    PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
    Daniel Berger
    Ryan Brehm
    Cameron Champ
    Nico Echavarria
    Lucas Glover
    Harry Hall
    Nick Hardy
    Mackenzie Hughes
    Kevin Kisner
    K.H. Lee
    Peter Malnati
    Seamus Power
    Chad Ramey
    Chez Reavie
    Nick Taylor
    Brendon Todd
    Jhonattan Vegas
    Camilo Villegas
    Kevin Yu

    Career money exemption
    Charley Hoffman

    Sponsor exemptions (DPWT, Korn Ferry Tour, Q-School category)
    Christo Lamprecht
    Graeme Robertson

    Sponsor exemption (PGA TOUR member not otherwise exempt)
    Ben Crane
    D.A. Points

    Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
    Chris Baker
    George Bryan IV
    Connor Jones
    Nick Jones
    Miles Russell
    Camiko Smith
    Eric West

    PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year
    Greg Koch

    Open qualifying
    Ethan Cairns
    Tyler Collet
    Egor Eroshenko
    Luke Schneiderjans

    Top 70 on prior year's FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
    Andrew Putnam
    Patrick Rodgers
    Taylor Montgomery
    Alex Smalley
    Brandon Wu
    Hayden Buckley
    Sam Ryder
    Ben Griffin
    Samuel Stevens
    Mark Hubbard
    Matthew NeSmith

    Top 125 on prior year's FedExCup Fall Playoffs and Eligibility Points List
    S.H. Kim
    Justin Suh
    Joel Dahmen
    Tyler Duncan
    Michael Kim
    Ben Taylor
    Garrick Higgo
    Robby Shelton
    Callum Tarren
    Dylan Wu
    Nate Lashley
    Greyson Sigg
    Will Gordon
    David Lipsky
    Justin Lower
    Carson Young
    Tyson Alexander
    Danny Willett
    Kevin Streelman
    Chesson Hadley
    Zac Blair
    Aaron Baddeley
    Martin Laird
    Ryan Moore
    Matti Schmid
    Andrew Novak
    Doug Ghim
    Troy Merritt
    Carl Yuan

    Major medical extension
    Maverick McNealy
    Vince Whaley

    Leading points winner from Korn Ferry Tour
    Ben Kohles

    Players 2-30 from prior year's Korn Ferry Tour Points List, top 10 from prior year's DP World Tour, and top five and ties from PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
    Ryo Hisastsun
    Rico Hoey
    David Skinns
    Pierceson Coody
    Jacob Bridgeman
    Hayden Springer
    Trace Crowe
    Rafael Campos
    Joe Highsmith
    Adrien Dumont de Chassart
    Ryan McCormick
    Roger Sloan
    Paul Barjon
    Tom Whitney
    Kevin Dougherty
    Norman Xiong
    Wilson Furr
    Blaine Hale Jr.
    Raul Pereda
    Josh Teater

    Reshuffle within categories 37-44
    Kevin Tway
    Henrik Norlander
    Erik Barnes
    Wesley Bryan
    Martin Trainer
    Kevin Chappell
    Austin Smotherman
    Lanto Griffin
    Kelly Kraft
    S.Y. Noh
    Brandt Snedeker
    Austin Cook
    Sean O'Hair
    Scott Piercy
    Cody Gribble
    Bill Haas
    James Hahn
    Nick Watney
    MJ Daffue
    Richy Werenski