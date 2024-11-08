Inside the Field: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

The PGA TOUR's FedExCup Fall continues its final stretch with the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, the penultimate event in the eight-series FedExCup Fall and one of the final opportunities for players to secure their status for next season and earn valuable FedExCup points. The FedExCup Fall features an opportunity for players to compete for titles and purses at prestigious events while also improving their ranking in the FedExCup standings ahead of the start of the 2025 season.