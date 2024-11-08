Inside the Field: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
3 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The PGA TOUR's FedExCup Fall continues its final stretch with the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, the penultimate event in the eight-series FedExCup Fall and one of the final opportunities for players to secure their status for next season and earn valuable FedExCup points. The FedExCup Fall features an opportunity for players to compete for titles and purses at prestigious events while also improving their ranking in the FedExCup standings ahead of the start of the 2025 season.
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scroll below to see the field list and updates.
Winner of The Open Championship
Francesco Molinari
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
Daniel Berger
Ryan Brehm
Cameron Champ
Nico Echavarria
Lucas Glover
Harry Hall
Nick Hardy
Mackenzie Hughes
Kevin Kisner
K.H. Lee
Peter Malnati
Seamus Power
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
Nick Taylor
Brendon Todd
Jhonattan Vegas
Camilo Villegas
Kevin Yu
Career money exemption
Charley Hoffman
Sponsor exemptions (DPWT, Korn Ferry Tour, Q-School category)
Christo Lamprecht
Graeme Robertson
Sponsor exemption (PGA TOUR member not otherwise exempt)
Ben Crane
D.A. Points
Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
Chris Baker
George Bryan IV
Connor Jones
Nick Jones
Miles Russell
Camiko Smith
Eric West
PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year
Greg Koch
Open qualifying
Ethan Cairns
Tyler Collet
Egor Eroshenko
Luke Schneiderjans
Top 70 on prior year's FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Andrew Putnam
Patrick Rodgers
Taylor Montgomery
Alex Smalley
Brandon Wu
Hayden Buckley
Sam Ryder
Ben Griffin
Samuel Stevens
Mark Hubbard
Matthew NeSmith
Top 125 on prior year's FedExCup Fall Playoffs and Eligibility Points List
S.H. Kim
Justin Suh
Joel Dahmen
Tyler Duncan
Michael Kim
Ben Taylor
Garrick Higgo
Robby Shelton
Callum Tarren
Dylan Wu
Nate Lashley
Greyson Sigg
Will Gordon
David Lipsky
Justin Lower
Carson Young
Tyson Alexander
Danny Willett
Kevin Streelman
Chesson Hadley
Zac Blair
Aaron Baddeley
Martin Laird
Ryan Moore
Matti Schmid
Andrew Novak
Doug Ghim
Troy Merritt
Carl Yuan
Major medical extension
Maverick McNealy
Vince Whaley
Leading points winner from Korn Ferry Tour
Ben Kohles
Players 2-30 from prior year's Korn Ferry Tour Points List, top 10 from prior year's DP World Tour, and top five and ties from PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Ryo Hisastsun
Rico Hoey
David Skinns
Pierceson Coody
Jacob Bridgeman
Hayden Springer
Trace Crowe
Rafael Campos
Joe Highsmith
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Ryan McCormick
Roger Sloan
Paul Barjon
Tom Whitney
Kevin Dougherty
Norman Xiong
Wilson Furr
Blaine Hale Jr.
Raul Pereda
Josh Teater
Reshuffle within categories 37-44
Kevin Tway
Henrik Norlander
Erik Barnes
Wesley Bryan
Martin Trainer
Kevin Chappell
Austin Smotherman
Lanto Griffin
Kelly Kraft
S.Y. Noh
Brandt Snedeker
Austin Cook
Sean O'Hair
Scott Piercy
Cody Gribble
Bill Haas
James Hahn
Nick Watney
MJ Daffue
Richy Werenski