Power Rankings: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Written by Rob Bolton
They can’t see the finish line from here but, oh, can they feel it. That goes for pleasure and pressure alike.
A field of 120 has gathered at this week’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship. It’s the penultimate stop of 47 contributing to the 2024 PGA TOUR season that ends next week in the Golden Isles of Georgia. So, for many at Port Royal Golf Course on the western edge of Great Britain’s territory in the Atlantic Ocean, it’s another opportunity to succeed and build in advance of 2025. But for many more, it’s one of the last two chances to retain status on the circuit.
Reminders of the stakes, how Port Royal will challenge and more are below.
In one respect, the sixth edition of the Butterfield Bermuda is no different than any of those that preceded it and any other PGA TOUR event. Everyone who tees it up is there to win and one is guaranteed to be posing for photographs with the trophy at the conclusion of the tournament. However, at some point on the weekend – and this will vary based on leaderboard position and personal goals – secondary objectives will enter the equation of the more realistic.
When considering The RSM Classic that concludes the season next week, there are eight rounds to climb into the Aon Next 10 and secure exemptions into the second and third Signature Events of 2025. If that’s out of reach, then solidifying a spot inside the top 125 of the FedExCup becomes the target because that locks up a PGA TOUR card next season. Beyond that and, well, it depends.
For now, Port Royal at least promises spectacular vistas, impossibly blue water and intoxicating sea breezes. In other words, there are no excuses not to at least enjoy the test.
The par 71 always has tipped at 6,828 yards, so there’s a valuable layer of comfort in what’s familiar during an uncomfortable time to perform. Sizable greens are governed to 10 1/2 feet on the Stimpmeter due to the obvious exposure to the wind. It’s a good thing, too, as it’s forecast to blow for the majority of the competition.
Breezes during the first two rounds will sharpen the focus for the weekend when scoring will be more challenging than usual. It’s the primary reason why the endpoints for 72-hole scores among the winners range from 15-under 269 (twice) to 24-under 260 (also twice). Last year’s scoring average of 68.746 is safe to remain the tournament low in its modest history.
The shorter course is a relief but controlled ball flights, preferably those of a lower trajectory, should define a majority of the final leaderboard. Rain likely will fall mid-tournament.
You can play a game of “Gotcha!” in asking friends what kind of turf blankets Port Royal – yes, it’s Bermudagrass. It’ll appear lusher where the field doesn’t want to hit it. The thickest of the rough is 2½ inches, reflective of an increase of one-half of an inch since last year.
NOTE: ShotLink is not utilized for this tournament.
