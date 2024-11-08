World Wide Technology Championship, Round 3: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The sixth of eight FedExCup Fall events heads to Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship. Valuable FedExCup points are up for grabs as the FedExCup Fall winds down, with players fighting for full status (top 125 in the FedExCup) and spots in the Aon Next 10 (Nos. 51-60 in FedExCup Fall standings) that earn players starts in the first two Signature Events. The Tiger Woods-designed El Cardonal at Diamante will play host for the second time.
In a bid for a second straight win, ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP winner Nico Echavarria shot a 9-under 63 to share the lead with Max Greyserman at 12-under. Carson Young shot a career-best 61 to sit at 11-under and Dylan Wu a 65 to get to 10-under. Maverick McNealy (66), Austin Eckroat (67) and Kelly Kraft (67) trail close behind at 9-under.
Check out how to follow the action below.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television
- Saturday-Sunday: 2-5 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday-Sunday: noon-5 p.m.