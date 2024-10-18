Shriners Children's Open, Round 3: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The third round of the Shriners Children's Open continues Saturday from TPC Summerlin located in Las Vegas.
After high winds delayed the resumption of the first and start of the second rounds for four hours on Friday morning, play was once again suspended for darkness at 6:02 p.m. ET Friday evening. At the time the horn was blown the last groups had only finished the first hole, which will make for a long Saturday out on the course. Even through six holes on the day, first-round leader Taylor Pendrith remains at the top of the leaderboard at 10-under after his impressive 61 on Thursday.
The Shriners Children's Open is the fourth of eight FedExCup Fall tournaments where players look to secure TOUR cards for the 2025 season.
Check out how to follow the action below.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television
- Saturday-Sunday: 5-8 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday-Sunday: 3-8 p.m.