Shriners Children's Open, Round 3: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

After high winds delayed the resumption of the first and start of the second rounds for four hours on Friday morning, play was once again suspended for darkness at 6:02 p.m. ET Friday evening. At the time the horn was blown the last groups had only finished the first hole, which will make for a long Saturday out on the course. Even through six holes on the day, first-round leader Taylor Pendrith remains at the top of the leaderboard at 10-under after his impressive 61 on Thursday.