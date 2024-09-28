PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Presidents Cup: How to watch Sunday Singles finale

    Charged 12-man rosters under International Team Captain Mike Weir and U.S. Team Captain Jim Furyk head to The Royal Montreal Golf Club, where the International Team looks to capture its first Presidents Cup since 1998 and second overall.

    The U.S. restored their lead after the morning Four-ball sessions, capturing three of the four matches to take a two-point lead into the afternoon Foursomes. They kept it through the evening, winning three of the four Four-ball matches to take an 11-7 lead into Sunday Singles, where all 12 men on both teams compete for the Presidents Cup trophy.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Sunday: noon-6 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)

    Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Sunday: noon-6 p.m.

