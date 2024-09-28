Presidents Cup Round 5: Preview Sunday's Singles matchups, betting outlook
9 Min Read
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
It all comes down to Sunday Singles.
After each team exchanged sweeps on the first two rounds of play at the 15th Presidents Cup, the U.S. Team built an 11-7 lead heading into Sunday's final day of competition. The U.S. won each of Saturday's two sessions, 3-1, to take a four-point lead.
International Team Captain Mike Weir and U.S. Team Captain Jim Furyk have made their picks for Sunday. Scroll below for how the pairings shape up for Sunday Singles.
Round 5: Singles match pairings (all times ET)
(Tee times subject to change)
Match 19
12:02 p.m.: Xander Schauffele (U.S.) vs. Jason Day (International)
Sunday's leadoff match will feature Schauffele, a two-time major winner this season, representing the U.S. Team against one of the International Team’s spiritual leaders in Day, who is making his fifth appearance in the biennial competition and first since 2017. Day, 36, is 1-1 this week and should be fresh after sitting for both Saturday sessions; the Australian holds a disappointing 6-12-4 overall record at the Presidents Cup but is 2-2 in Singles. Schauffele is 3-1 this week, including two crucial victories Saturday, and he holds a 9-4-0 overall mark at the Presidents Cup, with a perfect 2-0 mark in Singles.
Golfbet outlook: Both teams lead with strength to score an opening point, but Schauffele has momentum after Saturday’s theatrics and has a significant advantage in Strokes Gained data this week. He’ll be a heavy favorite to win this one.
Match 20
12:14 p.m.: Sam Burns (U.S.) vs. Tom Kim (International)
If he’s not yet the International Team’s emotional center, Kim is well on his way, and he’ll look to provide an early spark in Sunday’s second match. The fiery South Korean, just 22 years young, will square off against the traditionally easygoing Burns, who is a perfect 3-0 this week in a rebound from a disappointing 2022 Presidents Cup where he went 0-3-2. That competition at Quail Hollow was Kim's coming-out party, where he gained notoriety for his passion despite a pedestrian 2-3 record. Kim is 1-2 this week, but a statement Singles victory Sunday could prove instrumental to an International Team rally effort.
Golfbet outlook: Kim has been the emotional sparkplug of this International Team, but there are questions about how much gas he has left in the tank after going two matches on Saturday. He’ll have an uphill battle to hand Burns his first loss of the week, but expect Kim to have a great chance to do so.
Match 21
12:26 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler (U.S.) vs. Hideki Matsuyama (International)
The world No. 1 Scheffler was emotional Saturday afternoon after teaming with Russell Henley to defeat Matsuyama and Sungjae Im in Foursomes; it marked Scheffler's first alternate-shot victory across the Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup in six tries. He'll hope to carry that momentum into Sunday's third Singles match against a formidable adversary in Japan's Matsuyama, who is 2-1-2 overall in Presidents Cup Singles (Scheffler is 0-1). Both players have competed in all four matches this week; Scheffler is 3-1, while Matsuyama is 1-3.
Golfbet outlook: Matsuyama has quietly been near the bottom in Strokes Gained data this week, and he and Sungjae Im coughed up a Foursome match to Scheffler and Henley on Saturday afternoon. Matsuyama’s short game struggles will cost him in this one.
Match 22
12:38 p.m.: Russell Henley (U.S.) vs. Sungjae Im (International)
Henley, 35, waited 13 years as a pro to make his U.S. Team debut in international team competition, and it has been a memorable rookie showing with a 2-1 record, playing all three matches alongside Scheffler. He'll face one of the International Team's likely long-term stalwarts in Im, the South Korean who has become a team-room favorite for his exuberance and "Gangnam Style" dances. Kim is just 1-3 this week but has played well for the most part; this match could yield plenty of birdies and come down to the wire.
Golfbet outlook: Im let one get away alongside Matsuyama, and now he’ll face Henley who no longer benefits from having Scheffler alongside him. This one will be pretty close to a coin flip in the eyes of oddsmakers, so the handicap may come down to whether we’ll see the Im from Thursday or the guy that played much better the last two days.
Match 23
12:50 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay (U.S.) vs. Taylor Pendrith (International)
The understated Cantlay has delivered plenty of big-time moments in international team competition, and another came as darkness encroached upon Royal Montreal on Saturday night, as he drained a 17-foot birdie to essentially snatch victory from the jaws of defeat; he and Schauffele bested Tom Kim and Si Woo Kim, 1-up, in a crucial Foursomes match that provided the U.S. Team a four-point lead into Sunday. Cantlay is 3-1 this week, and he's a perfect 2-0 in Presidents Cup Singles; he is hard to beat. For the International Team to deliver an epic comeback, they'll need to steal a few matches like this one. Canada's Pendrith will have one major factor on his side though: the Canadian crowd. Pendrith is 2-2 this week, including a crucial Saturday Foursomes win alongside Adam Scott, which kept the U.S. Team from sweeping the session.
Golfbet Outlook: Cantlay put one American hand on the trophy with his birdie putt in the gloaming on the 18th green. He’ll have a decided edge in betting markets against Pendrith, whose highs have been high this week but who has also displayed a shaky hand at certain moments.
Match 24
1:02 p.m.: Keegan Bradley (U.S.) vs. Si Woo Kim (International)
Inside the ropes, this could be the loudest match on the course. Bradley is preparing to captain the U.S. Team at next year's Ryder Cup, and he'll surely bring ample fire and energy to his Singles match – as will his adversary in Kim, whose Saturday included a hole-out from thick rough short of the 16th green in Foursomes that elicited a gallop around the green and a "night, night" celebration in homage to Stephen Curry. Bradley has compiled a 1-1 record this week, while Kim is 2-1 with his only loss coming to Cantlay and Schauffele, 1-down, in that electric Saturday Foursomes match alongside Tom Kim.
Golfbet outlook: Tom Kim has gotten more attention, but Si Woo Kim has statistically been the best player this week at Royal Montreal. Expect him to get another point here to end a stellar week.
Match 25
1:19 p.m.: Tony Finau (U.S.) vs. Corey Conners (International)
It's a tale of two styles in the day's seventh match, as the power-hitting Finau will square off against one of golf's preeminent precision players in Conners, a Canadian in his second Presidents Cup appearance who will look to feed off the crowd's energy. Conners has played all four matches this week and compiled a 1-3 record, including a heartbreaking 1-down loss to Burns and Collin Morikawa in Saturday afternoon Foursomes (playing alongside Mackenzie Hughes), and will be hungry to finish the week strong. Finau is 2-1 this week and sat out Saturday afternoon.
Golfbet outlook: Conners is one of two Canadians to go all five sessions, but he’s now 1-7 all time at the Presidents Cup. Hard to bet against that trend when facing a savvy veteran like Finau, who beat Conners in a Saturday Four-ball match.
Match 26
1:31 p.m.: Wyndham Clark (U.S.) vs. Min Woo Lee (International)
Lee, an International Team rookie, has played just one match to this point (Thursday Four-ball, where Lee and Adam Scott fell to Sahith Theegala and Collin Morikawa, 1-down), but the 26-year-old Australian should bring ample energy after sitting for both Saturday sessions. He'll tango against the 2023 U.S. Open champion Clark, who is 1-2 this week and should also be well-rested after sitting Saturday afternoon.
Golfbet outlook: What will we get out of Lee after two full days off? He’ll need to play better than he did on Thursday to have a shot against the former U.S. Open champ. Clark has been solid for the most part, which might be good enough to win this matchup.
Match 27
1:43 p.m.: Sahith Theegala (U.S.) vs. Byeong Hun An (International)
The Presidents Cup rookie Theegala sat out both Saturday sessions after playing the first two days alongside Collin Morikawa, winning in Thursday Four-ball and falling in Friday Foursomes. The imaginative Californian will relish the challenge of Singles against the second-time Presidents Cup participant An, a South Korean who is also 1-1 this week and sat for both Saturday sessions.
Golfbet outlook: This match features two spectators from Saturday, and it’s one where oddsmakers should give Theegala a slight edge. But don’t sleep on An, who hasn’t played since scoring a pivotal point on Friday and will be motivated to add a second point to his personal haul.
Match 28
1:55 p.m.: Collin Morikawa (U.S.) vs. Adam Scott (International)
Two past major champions, a Californian and an Australian, will do battle in Sunday’s 10th match. Both players have competed in all four matches this week; Morikawa has compiled a 3-1 record, with Scott at 2-2 including a crucial point in Saturday afternoon Foursomes alongside Pendrith. Morikawa is 1-1-1 in Singles across the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup, while Scott holds a 5-5-0 record in Presidents Cup Singles.
Golfbet outlook: This match could have some fireworks between two leaders of their respective teams. Scott admitted to being a little gassed after Saturday’s double dip, so give an edge to Morikawa in his quest to win three matches in a row.
Match 29
2:07 p.m.: Brian Harman (U.S.) vs. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (International)
Harman is 0-2 this week, both in Foursomes alongside Max Homa, with both players set to anchor the U.S. Team’s lineup for Sunday Singles. Bezuidenhout sat for both Saturday sessions after teaming with Jason Day for a 1-up victory in Friday Foursomes, a day after he and Pendrith fell to Bradley and Clark, 1-down, in Thursday Four-ball. Bezuidenhout held the No. 12 spot in Sunday Singles in his Presidents Cup debut in 2022, defeating Kevin Kisner. Harman is a Presidents Cup rookie.
Golfbet outlook: Statistically speaking, this match is between two of the worst players this week at Royal Montreal as Harman and Bezuidenhout have combined to go 1-3. Bezuidenhout beat Harman in a Friday Foursomes match for that lone combined point, but the American will be favored to return the favor come Sunday.
Match 30
2:19 p.m.: Max Homa (U.S.) vs. Mackenzie Hughes (International)
The final match features two emotionally charged competitors, captain’s selections who wear their hearts on their sleeves. Homa has compiled an 0-2 mark this week, both matches in Foursomes alongside Brian Harman, after compiling a 7-1-1 mark across the 2022 Presidents Cup and 2023 Ryder Cup – he’ll be motivated to avoid being shut out. Hughes, a proud Canadian, is 1-2 this week including two tight Saturday losses, and he would relish the moment if the Presidents Cup is still in doubt as this match reaches its conclusion – as would Homa.
Golfbet outlook: It’s unlikely that this match will matter in deciding who wins the Cup, but if it does expect Hughes to have an edge in front of partisan fans. He has had spots of strong play, while Homa hasn’t been able to rekindle his match-play form from Quail Hollow and Rome.