Presidents Cup Round 5: Preview Sunday's Singles matchups, betting outlook

The understated Cantlay has delivered plenty of big-time moments in international team competition, and another came as darkness encroached upon Royal Montreal on Saturday night, as he drained a 17-foot birdie to essentially snatch victory from the jaws of defeat; he and Schauffele bested Tom Kim and Si Woo Kim, 1-up, in a crucial Foursomes match that provided the U.S. Team a four-point lead into Sunday. Cantlay is 3-1 this week, and he's a perfect 2-0 in Presidents Cup Singles; he is hard to beat. For the International Team to deliver an epic comeback, they'll need to steal a few matches like this one. Canada's Pendrith will have one major factor on his side though: the Canadian crowd. Pendrith is 2-2 this week, including a crucial Saturday Foursomes win alongside Adam Scott, which kept the U.S. Team from sweeping the session.